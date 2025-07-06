Jaywing Melbourne Bolsters Its Team With Significant Hires

Data, creative and performance marketing agency Jaywing has made five hires to expand its Melbourne team and bolster its national creative offering.

The new appointments, which sees the Jaywing Melbourne team double its headcount to 20 over the past 12 months, include two senior creative leaders, Nick Munt as associate creative director and Oscar Robinson as senior creative account director, who joins the growing client service team led by Harriet Bell.

Robinson brings experience from top agencies including Cummins & Partners, Fenton Stephens and Noisy Beast, while Munt joins Jaywing after five years as creative director at Big Red. He has also held key roles at Noisy Beast, Cummins & Partners and Lifelounge.

The duo’s appointment reflects Jaywing’s focus on expanding its creative offering across the country to support an integrated approach to marketing that blends brand, data and performance.

Also joining Jaywing is Corey Grigg who has been hired as senior digital account director and brings more than five years’ experience from Pattern, where he led SEO strategy for major eCommerce brands including Baby Bunting, rebel, Under Armour, Purebaby, Converse, and global retail brands.

Supporting Jaywing’s growing media team in Melbourne is senior media manager, Emma Larubina, who joins from Chemist Warehouse and Impressive, and senior paid media executive, Lorcan Casey, who previously worked at hospitality company Darling Group.

“Our investment in creative is deliberate, not just to meet client demand, but to push what’s possible when you combine deep data insight with exceptional storytelling. We continue to have strong momentum in Melbourne and it is an important part of our national growth story,” said, Tom Geekie, CEO of Jaywing.

“We’re incredibly proud of the talent we’ve attracted to help shape the next phase of our journey and with these new appointments and new digs, we’re well-positioned to deliver truly integrated, high-impact work for our clients.”

Jaywing’s Melbourne team recently moved into a former bank on Flinders Lane in the heart of the CBD, where they work across Jaywing’s national client portfolio and with Melbourne-based brands including Myer, Crocs, New Balance, Online Education Services (OES), a2 Milk, TLC Healthcare and Mobile Tyre Shop.