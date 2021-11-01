It’s Time To Get ShEqual

It’s Time To Get ShEqual
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In this opinion piece, part of B&T‘s ongoing support for Fck The Cupcakes, Innocean copywriter Laura Parker (pictured) discusses a new survey for gender equality in adland.

Adland of old conjures images of suave Mad Men, party palaces where free pizza and beer reign supreme, or today, beanbag-filled break-out spaces where Gen X-ers put the world to right, one award-winning brief at a time.

Beanbags aside… they’re really not that comfy, after all… adland certainly is, on the surface, an entertaining place to be.

It’s a hotpot of enthusiastic new-bloods, seasoned veterans and everyone in between. It’s a beautifully informal creative environment and one whose freedoms are envied by our more corporate, suit-wearing friends.

Sure, we sell fast cars, fast food and fast fashion, but it’s also the kind of place where we believe that one day we might land a brief and make a real difference – even if that just means showing how women can do more than laugh into salad bowls.

As fun as they are, advertising agencies have their flaws too. According to the recent Mavens Report, women represent 56 per cent of agency employees, yet only 27 per cent of agency leadership – approximately one in four.

This has contributed to a gender pay gap of between 23 per cent for media agencies and 25 per cent for advertising agencies. And although gender equality is an issue within the advertising industry, it’s not just ours feeling the brunt of it. Across the board, the average weekly wage for a woman is 15.3 per cent less than a man’s.

Compounding this is the fact that one in five mothers say they were made redundant, restructured or dismissed as a result of pregnancy, parental leave, or on return to work.

The statistics don’t lie. Nor do the countless shared experiences told by men and women across our industry. Maybe they don’t reflect your personal experience, maybe they do. But perhaps they reflect the experiences of your peers, your protégé, your team members.

Our industry needs to stand up and do its part to balance the scales and rid the industry of the endemic casual misogyny that exists. Fck the Cupcakes was born to tackle this problem head-on, and we’re working with ShEqual to help make gender equality a reality.

ShEqual has launched a survey to gather real feedback on the matter of gender equality; how it connects with you, your work and workplace.  They need us all to play our part if we ever want to change the statistics and transform our industry for the better.

So before you switch off and decide this isn’t for me, think again. This isn’t a girl problem or an issue we can keep sweeping under the boardroom carpet. It’s everyone’s problem.

So come on AdLand. Let’s make the most of those beanbags once and for all. Kick off your chucks, grab a coffee and take ten minutes out of your day to work on this. It might not land you a gold Lion, but it can help make a real difference. And the future of our industry, and future generations of women working within it,  will be a better place because of it.

The survey is only live for one more day and will close on Tuesday 2nd November, so please fill out your answers as soon as possible.

Please login with linkedin to comment

adland sexism Fck the cupcakes shequal

Latest News

Digital Telco Circles.Life Appoints Cummins&Partners And Mediahub
  • Marketing
  • Media

Digital Telco Circles.Life Appoints Cummins&Partners And Mediahub

Circles.Life has announced the appointment of creative agency Cummins&Partners and media agency Mediahub, after a highly competitive pitch process. The duo will launch Circles.Life’s first creative campaign in Australia in November, through the new brand platform ‘Switch To You’. Circles.Life is not just a digital telco, it’s a lifestyle and entertainment brand for young Australians. […]

Daily Aus Launches Political Podcast, Young Dumb & Informed Hosted By Billi FitzSimons
  • Media

Daily Aus Launches Political Podcast, Young Dumb & Informed Hosted By Billi FitzSimons

Ahead of the upcoming federal election, The Daily Aus has announced the launch of a new podcast series exploring the four issues young people need to care about in Australia. Hosted by political journalist Billi FitzSimons, Young, Dumb & Informed will explore each issue from three different perspectives. It’s a rare opportunity for young people […]

Pedestrian Group Brings Back Disney+ Drive-In For Third Season
  • Marketing
  • Media

Pedestrian Group Brings Back Disney+ Drive-In For Third Season

Following two jam packed seasons in 2020-2021, Pedestrian Group has today announced the return of the hugely popular Disney+ Drive-In for summer across the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne. With the full schedule to be announced, tickets have gone on sale today for the Gold Coast event which will be held at Carrara Sports Precinct […]

WebJet Rebrands Online Republic To GoSee
  • Marketing

WebJet Rebrands Online Republic To GoSee

Online Republic, a division of Australia’s locally owned Webjet Limited, is rebranding as GoSee, a consolidated marketplace for car and motorhome rentals worldwide. GoSee will combine Online Republic’s two separate travel brands, Airport Rentals and Motorhome Republic, into one specialist land travel comparison website. CEO Darren Linton said the rebrand is a direct response to […]

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend
  • Media

News Corp Australia Launches New Magazine Own The Weekend

News Corp Australia has unveiled a new magazine in its four state-based Saturday mastheads, representing a major extension of its “Own The Weekend” strategy for audiences and clients by creating a new and powerful digital and print platform for advertisers.  The magazines, based on the successful and longstanding QWeekend in The Courier Mail and The Advertiser’s SA Weekend, which will […]

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award
  • Technology

ADIA Names Joint Winners Of Research Industry Leadership Award

The Australian Data and Insights Association (ADIA, formerly AMSRO) has announced two winners of the Jayne Van Souwe Research Industry Leadership Award for 2021. The joint recipients are Brian Fine, CEO of Australia Online Research and Quality Online Research; and Martin O’Shannessy, partner at OmniPoll. The Industry Leadership Award was introduced in 2019 in honour […]

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations
  • Media

Back With A Bang! Bond: No Time To Die Pre-Sale Numbers Are Smashing Expectations

Cinemas in Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory are officially back in action, in time for the hottest summer of cinema ever. Hand in hand with recent opening announcements, cinemas across the nation are beginning to feel the 007 effect, with Bond: No Time To Die already topping pre-sale forecasts ahead of its Australian release […]

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel
  • Media

Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering. Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website. The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern […]