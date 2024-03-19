It’s Coming Home! Sponsors Make Subbuteo World Cup Finals Free

It’s Coming Home! Sponsors Make Subbuteo World Cup Finals Free
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The World Cup Finals of football table game Subbuteo will be free to all spectators, thanks to sponsorship from Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and Eland Cables.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the universe throws another weirdly niche sporting event at you. The table football World Cup finals will pit players from 32 countries in Kent, England this September, where the game was first invented in 1946.

Australia is sending a nine-strong team to the tournament.

The games themselves, as well as other events held over the weekend of September 20-22, will be free of charge to spectators, thanks to money coming in from sponsorship.

“Since announcing the World Cup, we’ve been inundated with enquiries from the public asking where they can buy tickets for the Celebration of Subbuteo weekend,” said Alan Lee, chairman of the English Subbuteo Association. “We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce that all events will be free to the local community and the general public. Subbuteo is in the hearts of the people of Tunbridge Wells.

“Subbuteo really is coming home,” said Jeremy Kimmel of the Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council. “As the home of Subbuteo, it’s brilliant that this event is coming to Tunbridge Wells this year – what’s even better is that attendance is free for the whole community. This game is part of our local heritage, and that story belongs to everyone”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Sports Sponsorship

Latest News

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Revium Snags Peter Bauld From Deloitte Digital

Revium, a leading full-service digital and AI consultancy, has announced the appointment of Peter Bauld (lead image) as Executive General Manager. Revium is a full-service digital and AI consultancy with over 20 years of experience creating engaging digital experiences for leading organisations and their customers. Bauld joins Revium after an illustrious career spanning over two […]

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD. Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media. Previously, he held positions […]

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency
  • Advertising

Kat & Co Transforms Into THE WORLD OF Experiential Agency

After more than twelve years of producing experiences for some of the world’s most innovative brands, including Hermes, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co, Kat & Co has quietly metamorphosed into THE WORLD OF. THE WORLD OF is an experiential agency at the juncture of culture, technology and the human condition. […]

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two
  • Campaigns

SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from […]

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market
  • Marketing

QMS: Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year & Mardi Gras Were Boon For OOH Market

Taylor Swift, Lunar New Year and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have had a dramatic impact on the number of people moving in and around Sydney over the past month, drawing big crowds into the heart of the city and its surrounding suburbs. New data from digital outdoor company QMS reveals a […]

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure
  • Marketing

MKTG Launches PR & Talent Division Realigning Business Structure

Dentsu‘s MKTG Sports and Entertainment has unveiled a significant evolution, including the launch of a specialised PR and Talent Marketing division, investment in expanding its Creative Services group, and a centralised approach to brand and rights holder servicing with increased production capabilities and a strengthened in-stadium sports presentation team. Lead Image: MKTG CD Ross Allen; […]