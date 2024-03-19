It’s Coming Home! Sponsors Make Subbuteo World Cup Finals Free

The World Cup Finals of football table game Subbuteo will be free to all spectators, thanks to sponsorship from Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and Eland Cables.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the universe throws another weirdly niche sporting event at you. The table football World Cup finals will pit players from 32 countries in Kent, England this September, where the game was first invented in 1946.

Australia is sending a nine-strong team to the tournament.

The games themselves, as well as other events held over the weekend of September 20-22, will be free of charge to spectators, thanks to money coming in from sponsorship.

“Since announcing the World Cup, we’ve been inundated with enquiries from the public asking where they can buy tickets for the Celebration of Subbuteo weekend,” said Alan Lee, chairman of the English Subbuteo Association. “We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce that all events will be free to the local community and the general public. Subbuteo is in the hearts of the people of Tunbridge Wells.

“Subbuteo really is coming home,” said Jeremy Kimmel of the Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council. “As the home of Subbuteo, it’s brilliant that this event is coming to Tunbridge Wells this year – what’s even better is that attendance is free for the whole community. This game is part of our local heritage, and that story belongs to everyone”.