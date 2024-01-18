“It Is Not Just About Me” – Journalist Antoinette Lattouf Thanks “Millions” As She Crowdfunds $75,000 For Legal Fees

“It Is Not Just About Me” – Journalist Antoinette Lattouf Thanks “Millions” As She Crowdfunds $75,000 For Legal Fees
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Australian journalist Antoinette Lattouf has thanked “millions” of Aussies supporting her through her  Fair Work Commission conciliation with the ABC.

Lattouf confirmed on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) that her fair work case against the ABC has not yet been resolved, however, she says the “fight continues and I’m willing and prepared to fight as long as it takes”.

In a video clip posted to her socials, she says, “I want to take a moment to thank the millions of people around the country. So much support from people around the country and also overseas”.

“And this is such an important case because it is not just about me, it is about free speech, it is about racism, it is about the important role journalists play in truthtelling and crucially it is also about a fair, independent and robust ABC”.

Lattouf was terminated three days into a short-term position filling in as a radio host at the national broadcaster following social media posts she made about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.

Lattouf sent her submission to the Fair Work Commission industrial tribunal after the dismissal. She is alleging that she was not just dismissed for her political opinion but also due to her race and Lebanese-Australian cultural heritage.

This week leaked WhatsApp messages revealed there was a coordinated campaign to sack her after she reshared a social media post protesting the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian civilians.

Dozens of leaked messages seen by the Sydney Morning Herald show that a group called Lawyers for Israel wrote to people at the ABC including chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson, demanding that Lattouf be sacked.

The information sparked an outcry on social media with many criticising the ABC for its treatment of Lattouf.

Lattouf revealed on Instagram that she is crowdfunding for her legal fees for the case. A total of $74,079 of the $100,000 has already been raised.

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC Antoinette Lattouf

Latest News

Condé Nast Rolls Pitchfork Into GQ As Ad Dollars Decline
  • Media

Condé Nast Rolls Pitchfork Into GQ As Ad Dollars Decline

Condé Nast is set to roll Pitchfork into its larger GQ with a decline in ad dollars on the respected music publication’s side. The news was revealed after a memo from Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, was leaked. “Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by […]

Image lead story Before Adland: Chris Fraser (Almost) Cooked Up A Storm
  • Advertising

Before Adland: Chris Fraser (Almost) Cooked Up A Storm

Before Jeremy Allen White convinced the world that running around in an apron was one of the hottest things a man could do, Intentional’s Chris Fraser tried cooking up a storm in Brazil. “I did five years of client-side with Nestle as my last brand role before quitting and travelling the world for 18 months,” […]

Cindy Gallop & Rose Herceg Among Major Names As Cannes Lions Announces 2024 Jury Presidents
  • Advertising

Cindy Gallop & Rose Herceg Among Major Names As Cannes Lions Announces 2024 Jury Presidents

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the global experts confirmed to lead the 2024 Juries. Convening in Cannes in June, the Jury Presidents will help benchmark excellence across the world’s very best creative and effective work. Among the Jury Presidents, Tor Myhren will serve as the Film Lions Jury […]

Kaimera Appointed Media Partner For MLC
  • Marketing

Kaimera Appointed Media Partner For MLC

Independent media agency Kaimera has been appointed as the media partner for MLC to undertake planning and buying services to reach consumer audiences. Following a highly competitive pitch, Kaimera will work with MLC, part of the Insignia Financial Group, to deliver media strategy, planning and implementation. “Partnering with Kaimera is a pivotal step for the […]

London, UK - July 31, 2018: The buttons of the app Reddit, surrounded by Pinterest, Whatsapp, and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Reddit To Go Public In March

After years of speculation, Reddit is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in March according to people familiar with the matter. According to a report in Reuters, Reddit confidentially filed for its IPO in December 2021 and is planning to make its public filing in late February, launch its roadshow in March and […]

Rising Creators At The Forefront Of New Linktree OOH Campaign
  • Campaigns

Rising Creators At The Forefront Of New Linktree OOH Campaign

Aussie link-in-bio platform Linktree has kicked off the new year with its first-ever OOH campaign, putting emerging creators (those who aren’t yet household names with millions of followers) front and centre and giving them an old-fashioned viral moment. The “All Together on Linktree” campaign is set to run for a month and will see the […]

Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator
  • Advertising

Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator

Blobfish International has announced the appointment of Sam Williams as a new Campaign Co-ordinator as the agency continues to experience rapid growth. Sam will be part of the company’s campaign delivery team, responsible for supporting client service and helping to grow the business, as Blobfish continues to rapidly expand across Australia. Sam comes to Blobfish […]

News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign
  • Media

News Corp Australia Inspires Aussies To Get Moving With Health Of The Nation Campaign

News Corp Australia will this Sunday launch Health of the Nation, a national campaign to inspire Australians to get up and get moving as part of a new health push to avoid a looming health crisis. Health of the Nation will run for 16-weeks across the company’s state mastheads and healthofthenation.com.au, including dedicated content from […]

Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World
  • Media

Sportradar Launches FanID Connecting Rightsholders and Brands with Sports Fans in a Post-Cookie World

Sportradar has announced the launch of Sportradar FanID, a unique, end-to-end first-party marketing solution combining the first data clean room for the sports industry with the company’s proprietary marketing activation technology to offer rightsholders and brands’ personalised fan engagement in a post-third-party cookie world. Sportradar is well positioned to provide this solution to brands and […]

Automation software to archiving and efficiently manage and information files. Document Management System (DMS).Internet Technology Concept
  • Technology

LiveRamp To Acquire Habu To Accelerate The Power Of Data Collaboration

LiveRamp has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $200 million. The acquisition will further accelerate LiveRamp’s ability to offer global data collaboration at scale across all clouds and walled gardens, solving fundamental challenges for […]

Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign
  • Campaigns

Choreplay Is The New Foreplay In First Koh Campaign

To celebrate its 8th birthday, cleaning product brand Koh will launch its first nationwide campaign next month. The tongue-in-cheek campaign was shot by Ouzo Studio and is based on Koh’s latest survey findings. The spot pokes fun at the dynamic in relationships when it comes to cleaning and the phrase “I don’t know how to […]

Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign
  • Campaigns

Ubank Enlists Jordan Gogos To Deliver ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ Social-First Campaign

In collaboration with Australian designer Jordan Gogos, ubank has thrown open the runway doors and delivered its ‘Feel-Good Fashion’ campaign launch video in a dynamic display of lightning-fast cuts, beautiful transitions, and a visual feast of colour and movement. It follows the announcement of the bank’s partnership with Gogos in the December edition of Harper’s […]