“It Is Not Just About Me” – Journalist Antoinette Lattouf Thanks “Millions” As She Crowdfunds $75,000 For Legal Fees

Australian journalist Antoinette Lattouf has thanked “millions” of Aussies supporting her through her Fair Work Commission conciliation with the ABC.

Lattouf confirmed on X (the platform previously known as Twitter) that her fair work case against the ABC has not yet been resolved, however, she says the “fight continues and I’m willing and prepared to fight as long as it takes”.

In a video clip posted to her socials, she says, “I want to take a moment to thank the millions of people around the country. So much support from people around the country and also overseas”.

“And this is such an important case because it is not just about me, it is about free speech, it is about racism, it is about the important role journalists play in truthtelling and crucially it is also about a fair, independent and robust ABC”.

Lattouf was terminated three days into a short-term position filling in as a radio host at the national broadcaster following social media posts she made about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.

Some words following my Fair Work Commission conciliation with the ABC today.

This is such an important case because it is not just about me.#NoFearNoFavour pic.twitter.com/gDqlH89CkI — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) January 18, 2024

Lattouf sent her submission to the Fair Work Commission industrial tribunal after the dismissal. She is alleging that she was not just dismissed for her political opinion but also due to her race and Lebanese-Australian cultural heritage.

This week leaked WhatsApp messages revealed there was a coordinated campaign to sack her after she reshared a social media post protesting the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian civilians.

Dozens of leaked messages seen by the Sydney Morning Herald show that a group called Lawyers for Israel wrote to people at the ABC including chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson, demanding that Lattouf be sacked.

The information sparked an outcry on social media with many criticising the ABC for its treatment of Lattouf.

Lattouf revealed on Instagram that she is crowdfunding for her legal fees for the case. A total of $74,079 of the $100,000 has already been raised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTOINETTE • LATTOUF (@antoinette_lattouf)