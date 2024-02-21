Is This The BEST Brand Endorsement EVER? Taylor Swift Spotted At Sydney Restaurant

Is This The BEST Brand Endorsement EVER? Taylor Swift Spotted At Sydney Restaurant
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Is there a more powerful marketing move than having the world’s most powerful woman enter your establishment? B&T thinks not.

Swift literally stopped traffic last night when she emerged from Surry Hills restaurant Pellegrino 2000 flanked by her support act Sabrina Carpenter (and a lot of security of course!).

In social media video footage, Swift emerges from the Italian eatery on the corner of Campbell and Foster streets. Dozens of fans are lined up outside, desperate to glimpse the singer. Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to see the sign for the restaurant in the background of the clip.

Keen to get in on the action, the Kyle and Jackie O Show was quick to point out that its own intern was there.

They posted on Instagram: “Taylor Swift out in Surry Hills tonight for dinner with Sabrina Carpenter… and being welcomed by Intern Pete!! #KJshow”

One thing is for certain, if you want to get a chance to eat at Pellegrino 2000, you’re probably now going to have to wait a very, very long time.

Swift is not the first celebrity to eat at the intimate establishment, with the eatery frequented by the likes of MasterChef Australia’Melissa Leong and podcast personality Abbie Chatfield. 

With celebrated chefs Daniel Pepperell and Michael Clift frequenting the kitchen, the hype for Pellegrino 2000 existed before it even opened its doors.

According to Goodfood they even sold out of their branded tote before opening. 

The same publication also awarded them a solid 15.5/20 review, describing it as a “smart and stylish operation from a team at the top of its game”.

They have around 30,000 followers on Instagram, with the posts made up of eye-watering images of their menu.

In the mere hours that Swift was at the establishment a number of articles have already sprung up about Pellegrino 2000, including this one on Timeout Sydney.

B&T contacted Pellegrino 2000 to ask how they managed to get the world’s most sought-after woman at their table. A spokesperson said simply “We’re just a restaurant” adding that they had an in-house marketing team.

Looks like they’re doing a pretty good job!

(Lead image: MTRX / @backgrid_usa)




Please login with linkedin to comment

Marketing Taylor Swift

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
  • Media

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.  And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]