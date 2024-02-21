Is This The BEST Brand Endorsement EVER? Taylor Swift Spotted At Sydney Restaurant

Is there a more powerful marketing move than having the world’s most powerful woman enter your establishment? B&T thinks not.

Swift literally stopped traffic last night when she emerged from Surry Hills restaurant Pellegrino 2000 flanked by her support act Sabrina Carpenter (and a lot of security of course!).

In social media video footage, Swift emerges from the Italian eatery on the corner of Campbell and Foster streets. Dozens of fans are lined up outside, desperate to glimpse the singer. Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to see the sign for the restaurant in the background of the clip.

Keen to get in on the action, the Kyle and Jackie O Show was quick to point out that its own intern was there.

They posted on Instagram: “Taylor Swift out in Surry Hills tonight for dinner with Sabrina Carpenter… and being welcomed by Intern Pete!! #KJshow”

One thing is for certain, if you want to get a chance to eat at Pellegrino 2000, you’re probably now going to have to wait a very, very long time.

Swift is not the first celebrity to eat at the intimate establishment, with the eatery frequented by the likes of MasterChef Australia’s Melissa Leong and podcast personality Abbie Chatfield.

With celebrated chefs Daniel Pepperell and Michael Clift frequenting the kitchen, the hype for Pellegrino 2000 existed before it even opened its doors.

According to Goodfood they even sold out of their branded tote before opening.

The same publication also awarded them a solid 15.5/20 review, describing it as a “smart and stylish operation from a team at the top of its game”.

They have around 30,000 followers on Instagram, with the posts made up of eye-watering images of their menu.

In the mere hours that Swift was at the establishment a number of articles have already sprung up about Pellegrino 2000, including this one on Timeout Sydney.

B&T contacted Pellegrino 2000 to ask how they managed to get the world’s most sought-after woman at their table. A spokesperson said simply “We’re just a restaurant” adding that they had an in-house marketing team.

Looks like they’re doing a pretty good job!

