Is The Brand That Bottled Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Getting A Clean-Up? Unilever Acquires Dr Squatch

Unilever has announced its acquisition of men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch, marking another step in the FMCG giant’s strategy to expand into premium, high-growth grooming categories.

Best known for brands like Dove, Lynx, and Rexona, to name a few, Unilever has traditionally led with values-driven messaging around confidence, hygiene, and social impact. The deal, struck with growth equity firm Summit Partners, brings into the fold a digital-first, culturally irreverent brand best known for its cheeky marketing, natural formulations and more recently, for turning Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater into soap – yes, you read that right.

Dr. Squatch has earned a loyal following across North America and Europe thanks to its viral, social-first campaigns, high-quality natural ingredients, and a firm belief that men’s grooming can be both functional and humorous.

With a product lineup spanning soaps, body wash, deodorants, skincare, and hair care, the brand’s blend of “rugged meets ridiculous” has helped it cut through a crowded market. Campaigns featuring Aussie larrikin Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins and Hollywood darling Sydney Sweeney have proven that nothing is off-limits, especially if it lathers well.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Squatch into the Unilever family,” said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care. “Dr. Squatch has built a solid foundation and loyal following with highly desirable products and clever digital engagement strategies. Building on its success in the US, we are excited to scale the brand internationally and complement our offering in the fast-growing men’s personal care segment”.

Founded with a mission to inspire men to take better care of themselves, Dr. Squatch has become as much a content creator as it is a soap brand. Its recent stunt with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sent the internet into a spin, garnering headlines and comments ranging from the uncomfortably enthusiastic to the downright poetic.

“I honestly think it’s a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water… I was like, this is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want,” Sweeney said of the hilarious, albeit slightly disturbing line.

“But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.”

The exclusive product launch, that was marketed as the range everyone had asked for, came off the back of a prior Sweeney campaign for the brand featuring Sweeney seductively greeting viewers with: “Hello, you dirty little boys. Are you interested in my body… wash?”

Dr. Squatch CEO Josh Friedman said the partnership is just the next step in an ambitious brand trajectory. “We’re just getting started and we’re thrilled about the opportunity to amplify our mission and reach with Unilever”.

Distribution will continue across digital commerce, retail and direct-to-consumer channels, primarily in North America and Europe. The terms of the deal were not disclosed but the brand is believed to generate more than $400m (USD) in annual sales with a previous valuation of up to $2bn (USD).

With its signature grit, Dr. Squatch’s move into the Unilever stable is a huge step for the brand. But with Dr Squatch now joining one of the world’s biggest and most traditional consumer goods companies, the question looms: will this acquisition put an end to the brand’s wild, innuendo-laced stunts and viral antics?

While Unilever has a more traditional marketing style, it is unlikely that it will dismantle what made Dr. Squatch so successful in the market; instead, the challenge will be finding a balance between preserving the brand’s cult-like appeal and digital-first approach while aligning with Unilever’s broader values and global brand standards.