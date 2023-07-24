Is Meta’s New PR Approach To Deflect From The Sins Of The Past?
Anthony Caruana and Kathryn Van Kuyk (pictured below) are the co-CEOs and co-founders of PR firm Media-Wize. In this guest post, the duo say Zuckerberg’s putting a torrid few years to now deliver a branding masterclass…
For most of the last ten years, Facebook has been like the annoying, drunk uncle you have to invite to a wedding but really don’t want. Sure, it helps us stay in touch with relatives all over the world, engage in local communities and sell our old junk. But it comes at the cost of a massive data mining exercise that, let’s face it, is only moderately adept at serving us with easy visibility of the people we actually care about or advertising that actually interests us. Throw in scandals such as the Cambridge Analytica fiasco and numerous court cases about privacy failures and we have one of the most used and least liked services in the world.
Kathryn Van Kuyk & Anthony Caruana
Over the last couple of months a new Facebook has started to emerge. It’s like the drunk uncle has pulled back on the beers, bought a new suit and learned some manners. Suddenly, everyone’s talking about the good stuff Facebook is doing. And it’s a masterclass in a classic PR tactic.
Don’t look there, look here!
Meta’s facelift started a few weeks ago with the launch of Threads. Meta saw the dumpster fire that Twitter has become and launched its own version. In simple terms, Threads is like Instagram without the big focus on pictures. It lacks a couple of things that Twitter has, such as hashtags and advertising, and looks like a gentler, less angry version of the bird site.
While there are some privacy concerns – Meta declined to release Threads in the European Union due to that region’s stricter privacy controls – most of the commentary has been positive. And my experience of Threads is that it feels like Twitter did back in the days before extreme political views dominated the internet’s stream of consciousness.
More recently, Meta released Llama 2 – its own Large Language Model (LLM) and made it open source. ChatGPT is the most well known LLM with several others now popping up. But Meta’s approach has been to not only make Llama 2 available but to make its inner workings accessible to anyone and everyone. That means it’s possible to dissect its innards to see how it works.
It’s probably the most transparent thing a software company can do. Even the expected mixed martial arts bout between Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerburg and Elon Musk draws attention away from the company’s woes.
And while we’re all looking at Threads, Lllama 2 and a prizefight, the focus has shifted from Meta’s ongoing privacy trials and tribulations. It’s given journalists around the world something new, topical and interesting to focus on and this means less time to report on the old Facebook woes.
The Google fairy remembers everything, so a great way to bury the scandals and make it fade from public consciousness, is to create more focus on something else the brand is doing well.
Will this strategy work?
The art of deflection has long been a tool in the PR arsenal. Politicians use it with great skill. When asked about anything negative, there’s always a positive answer. High inflation? Look at the cost of living measures we’re putting in place.
In Meta’s case, the challenge is that there have been many years of strong negative sentiment built up. There’s an old saying that it takes just one “oh crap” to cancel out a thousand hoorays. And the launch of Threads and Llama 2 and the MMA fight with Musk are just three hoorays against many years of negative news.
The strategy can work but it’s contingent on Meta continuing to rectify the sins of the past and giving us more reason to trust them. Making a strong public stand against new laws asking for backdoors into services like WhatsApp (another Meta service) would help. And shouting from the rooftops as it further strengthens privacy protections in all its services wouldn’t go astray.
We’ll know more about the success of this strategy in another year – assuming Meta does not commit any further significant privacy mistakes and can add to its portfolio of new, positively received services.
Please login with linkedin to commentMedia-Wize
Latest News
The 2023 B&T Women In Media Shortlist HAS Landed
Behold, it's the cream of women working in adland. But you'll have to wait for awards night for the crème de la crème.
M&C Saatchi Global CEO Moray MacLennan To Retire
The Board of M&C Saatchi has announced that Moray MacLennan has informed the company of his intention to retire from his role of chief executive officer of the company. The company and MacLennan have agreed that this change will take effect as of 30 September 2023. The Board will initiate a comprehensive formal executive search […]
HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides
After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination. To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, […]
Stan Grant To Permanently Step Down From Q&A, Patricia Karvelas To Replace
With its ratings in the doldrums, surely Q+A could do we some Daryl Somers or Denise 'Ding Dong' Drysdale.
Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out
Aussie Ashes fans couldn't be more ecstatic watching eight hours of drizzly, inclement English weather last night.
“Won’t Be Happy Until We’re All Gay”: Rantings Of Angry Men Flipped For Barbie Marketing Posters
Desperate to see the Barbie movie but don't have a young niece to take? Just sneak in on your Oppenheimer ticket.
The Biggest Weekend In Cinema Since 2019! “Barbenheimer” Blows Up The Box Office
Westfield's parking goes to a next level of hell as Aussies flock to camp comedy Barbie & nuclear annihilation film.
ABC Chair Ita Buttrose Apologises to Monarchist Group Over Controversial Coronation Coverage
Ita apologises to monarchists over the Coronation despite having her fingers crossed behind her back the entire time.
Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]
Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]
Host/Havas Screws IKEA Australia’s Creative Away From CHEP
If there's one thing IKEA don't sell but should it's knee protectors for the 15-hours of carpet burn erecting the stuff.
The Australian’s Website Moves Into Top 10 Rankings, The Only Site Behind A Hard Paywall
In arguably further bad news for a Yes Voice vote, The Australian has moved into the top 10 news website list.
The Idea Shed & Jacob’s Creek Kick Off For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
What better way to support the Women's World Cup than drinking copious amounts of wine & getting a neighbour complaint.
VB To Sell A Limited Run Of England Bitter In Aussie Bottle Shops
Got a sulking Pom in the office today following the Ashes loss? Make their day a whole lot worse with a VB.
Dentsu Study: Aussies Cutting Back On Travel, Booze, Insurance & Healthy Eating As Cost Of Living Bites
Dentsu study shows Aussies reeling under cost of living pressure. However, devon reporting no noticeable upswing.
Study: 96% Of Aussies To Watch Ads During The Women’s World Cup
Yes, B&T can be guilty at times of running some studies producing some iffy findings. This may well be one of them.
First Choice Liquor Unveils “That’s Why We’re Your First Choice” Via Indie Agency Bashful
B&T's reddened nose and cheeks are testament to our conviction to the First Choice Liquor brand.
Cartology Names Ebonie Newman As Group Lead – Channel Planning & Solutions
Ebonie Newman joins Woolworths' Cartology team. Refuses to be drawn on the ongoing Hass-Shepard avocado debate.
UM’s Annual Impact Day “Building a Better Future” Runs Across 50 Countries
No one loves an "agencies doing good" story like B&T. Not to say we don't accept those indulging in pure evil either.
QMS Launches New City Of Sydney Kiosks
QMS unveils its latest City Of Sydney furniture range that its desperately hoping no one mistakes for a public lavatory.
NOVA Announces Changes To Its Programming Team
Think NOVA could play a bit more Elton or Whitney? These appear to be the people you need to write an angry letter to.
Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”
Thought Bud Light owned the marketing f@ck-up of 2023 space? Elon set to give it a red hot shake with Twitter rebrand.
Seven’s Sunrise Says Goodbye Sydney CBD, Hello Eveleigh!
Eveleigh's air set to have the sweet smell of too much hairspray & industrial lip gloss, as the Sunrise team moves in.
The Voice’s No Campaign Blacklists The Guardian, Refuses To Answer Questions
The Guardian has been blacklisted by No campaigners. Promptly puts large poster of Karl Marx in reception to celebrate.
Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven
The Matildas, the Ashes, Le Tour - it was a sports bonanza on the telly last night. And possible F-you to sports haters.
Time’s A Ticking! Get Your B&T Awards Entries In By Monday!
Thinking Barbie movie, Oppenheimer, cheeky brunch with friends this weekend? Cancel everything - B&T Awards due Monday!
The Perception of Value: Understanding the Strategic Shopper At The Online Retailer Conference
B&T reporting live from the Online Retailer Conference. That and being banned from the Mumbrella 360 conference.
Media Execs Gather For “Frank Conversation” On Diversity, Equity And Inclusion
It was a who's who of Australian media at this diversity roundtable. Evident by the BMWs clogging the car park.
Yahoo Names Tressie Lieberman As Global CMO
Yahoo names new global marketing chief whose first job is surely to explain what Yahoo even does.
Netflix Password Crackdown Adds Six Million Paid Subscribers
B&T could've headlined this story as "cheats never prosper". But then we realised we had enough shithouse headlines.
“Trumpism & Fear Mongering!” Furious Big W Customer Boycott Sees Controversial Kid’s Sex Manual Top Best Seller List
Don't know your corkscrew or pretzel dip from your muffuletta? This kid's sex manual is for you.
Big W Pulls Indigenous Voice Endorsement From In-Store Message
Is it B&T or has budget retailer Big W become a hotbed of social issues when it really should be selling plastic tubs?
Indie Creative Paper Moose Launches New Podcast The Mucky Middle
Indie creative agency Paper Moose has launched a podcast that sadly doesn't deal with the joy of mousse au chocolat.
Labor Considering Options To Protect ABC And SBS From Funding Cuts
In exciting news for great railway journeys & Adam Liaw cooking shows, Labor looking to shore up SBS taxpayer funding.
Fast Fashion Gets Buried At Splendour In The Grass
Splendour In The Grass to draw attention to fast fashion. Seemingly less concerned by bog average, ho-hum rock acts.
BIG & Scope 3 Launch A Platform To Decarbonise Rich Media Adverts
Does the carbon footprint from your ads often resemble a monster truck rally? Turn instantly greener with this news.