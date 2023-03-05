Ipsos Launches Iris Digital Audience Rankings, As News.com.au, Alphabet, Amazon Lead

Market research firm Ipsos has launched its Iris digital audience measurement system that hopes to provide accurate data about Australians and their online activity to advertisers.

The system, which is endorsed by the IAB, is based on a cross-device single-source panel made up of around 8,000 devices. Users are paid handsomely to have software added to their devices in return for handing over their browsing data.

From the panel, it was found that the average Australian spent 107 hours online across all devices in January. The most popular category was social networking, which reached 20.9 million Australians, while search (20.9 million), technology (20.8 million), retail & commerce (20.6 million), and

entertainment (20.5 million) followed behind.

The figures for large organisation sites should not prove too surprising with Alphabet’s, Meta, and Microsoft’s social network and utility sites bringing in billions of users every month.

The news figures, meanwhile, include data from the audience of media owner content distributed on platforms such as Google AMP, Facebook, and Apple News.

Later this year CTV audience currency integration from a data partnership with OzTAM will provide total unduplicated digital audience currency data for CTV, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Ipsos ANZ CEO, Simon Wake, said: “Ipsos iris brings a new standard of measurement to the industry that has been built in conjunction with the IAB. Ipsos iris delivers accuracy in cross-device usage and audience duplication, as well as new insights into younger audiences on mobile devices.

All Ipsos clients will benefit from our deep understanding of the digital behaviour of Australians.”

IAB CEO, Gai Le Roy, said: “The launch of Ipsos iris today is the culmination of significant collaboration across the industry to provide robust digital audience content measurement that will continue to evolve with the changing media, consumer, and technology landscape. Ipsos iris provides inclusive, independent, and transparent data for advertisers and agencies to confidently plan digital media investments and new ways for media owners to differentiate their inventory. Ipsos iris also provides a pathway to cross-platform and cross-media measurement solutions for the industry into the future.”