Ipsos Announces Two Senior Appointments As Its National Footprint Grows

Ipsos Australia and New Zealand CEO, Simon Wake, today announced two senior appointments for the leading market research company.

Michelle Tustin (main photo) joins Ipsos as director – corporate reputation, based in Adelaide, and Haydn Northover (pictured below) joins as service line leader, Creative Excellence, based in Melbourne.

In her new role at Ipsos, Tustin will be responsible for managing key national clients in the resources and infrastructure sectors as well as continuing Ipsos’ strong growth in corporate reputation research.

Tustin is an insight specialist with 20 years’ experience in Australia and New Zealand on both the client and agency side. She has worked with clients in the education, utilities, financial services, durable goods, and government sectors.

During her career Tustin was a research director in financial services at Colmar Brunton, and a senior account director at Kantar responsible for Westpac Banking Group’s brand and advertising tracking across its six brands. She was also insight leader at GE Capital A&NZ, focusing on voice of customer and product innovation across multiple markets. As a consultant, Tustin also worked with Keypath Education, LaunchVic, LiveHire, and industry not for profit Research for Good.

Haydn Northover

In his new role, Northover will be responsible for leading the Creative Excellence team to support Ipsos clients across its suite of creative development, assessment, and in-market services.

Northover is a well-respected commercial and academic researcher, with experience across advertising testing, strategic brand direction, category management, media strategy, new product development, and segmentation in a variety of industries, with a focus in FMCG, government, sport, and entertainment, automotive and retail. He holds a PhD from the University of South Australia, specialising in the use of neuroscience in advertising.

During his 20-plus year career, Northover has worked with Kantar as senior director, Gemba as divisional manager – Insights, and Nielsen as director, consumer neuroscience. He has been a research associate at Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science and has lectured at the University of NSW.

Commenting on the appointments, Wake said: “We are very excited to have Haydn and Michelle join our ANZ Management team as business leaders as our business grows nationally. The need for high quality research and insights has never been greater as consumer behaviour continues to move at pace and stakeholder expectations become even more complex. Both Michelle and Haydn have a myriad of experience and passion and will be valuable thought leaders for our clients.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.