IPG Sees Small Revenue Bump In Q4, Plots “Confident” 2024
IPG has reported a small bump in its revenues in the final quarter of 2023, traditionally its busiest time, bringing its total revenue to just over $3 billion (AU$4.6 billion) — up 1.3 per cent from 2022.
Over the course of the entire year, however, the holding company saw its total revenues drop 0.4 per cent to $US10.9 billion ($AU16.7 billion).
“We are pleased to report growth in the fourth quarter ahead of expectations, during our seasonally largest quarter and across each of our segments. The strength of our capabilities in media, healthcare and specialty marketing services was once again evident, as was the impact of macro uncertainty and challenges due to clients in the technology sector. These cross-currents continue to be in effect as we move into 2024,” said Philippe Krakowsky, IPG’s CEO.
“Looking ahead, we remain confident in the foundational strengths of our company. We anticipate that the strongest and most consistent growth areas of our business will perform well in the year ahead. We will continue to make strategic investments, including the ongoing development of our leading addressable capabilities, such as our data-powered tools, retail and performance media, and the expansion of our media buying models. Our current and prospective investment in AI ensures that this increasingly important technology extends to the full range of our offerings. Along with other strategic actions, this will allow us to continue to evolve our portfolio and asset mix”.
IPG paid $US800,000 ($AU1.2 million) and $US100,000 ($AU150,000) for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively, on the back of its restructuring actions in 2022 and 2020.
“We expect organic net revenue growth for 2024 in a range of one to two per cent, and full-year adjusted EBITA margin of 16.6 per cent, which consolidates significant margin progress in recent years and will allow us to continue to invest in key growth areas of the business. Our strong balance sheet and commitment to financial flexibility remain key priorities and the actions announced by our Board today, to increase our dividend and authorize additional share repurchase, speak to confidence in the strategic trajectory of our company,” added Krakowsky.
Latest News
IMAA: It Would Be A “Poor Outcome” If Australian Indies Are Missing From Federal Government’s Master Media Account Tender
Once again, the IMAA proudly flying the flag for the indies. Which, yes, is its job in the first place.
Thursday TV Ratings: RBT Blows Big Time For Nine
RBT proved a winner for Nine last night. Yet, that's not to infer any of its execs enjoying Friday work drinks featured.
Nielsen Expands YouTube Connected TV Ads Measurement To Australia
B&T's quite certain sectors of the industry will welcome this YouTube measurement. What sectors they are, we don't know.
Josh Stephens & George Freckleton Launch Joint Effort Creative
Former AJF creatives take the kitchen's "dream, believe, achieve" poster literally and start their own agency.
The Lessons Small Brands Can Take Out Of Super Bowl Mania
In yet further confirmation everyone's forgotten the Super Bowl's actually a football game comes this branding news.
Vale Cesare Leonardi – An Italian Icon Of Australian Advertising
In sad news, Aussie ad icon and an Italiano to his bootstraps, Cesare Leonardi, passed away this week.
Google To Join C2PA To Help Increase Transparency Around Digital Content
The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a global standards body advancing transparency online through certifying the provenance of digital content, announced that Google has joined C2PA as a steering committee member. Google joining the C2PA marks a significant moment for bringing more transparency to digital content. In joining, Google will help to further […]
David “Thirsty” Morrow Retires From Continuous Call Team Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis
B&T speaks for all when we wish David Morrow a speedy recovery in his cancer fight.
OPINION: What To Make Of Spotify?
Spotify is the Frank Zappa of media platforms - musically very confusing. Here, this columnist tries to make some sense.
Experts Discuss The Balance Between Editorial & Commercial At IMAA & ThinkNewsBrands Publishing & News101 Launch
B&T reporting live from this IMAA/ThinkNewsBrands co-event. As is evident by our over-supply of mini Mentos.
“Mocking A Life-Threatening Medical Condition!” Fury At Uber Eats’ Super Bowl Peanut Allergy Gag
Know how people with dietary allergies can make ordering in a restaurant a laborious hell? Same goes for Super Bowl ads.
Federal Government’s $150M Master Media Account Goes To Tender
Media shop staffers rejoice at thought of wading through Byzantine government procurement processes.
Emirates Named Global Airline Partner Of The NBA & Title Partner Of The Emirates NBA Cup
Emirates has teamed up with the National Basketball Association. As yet, no complaints from players about the legroom.
And The Winner Is… B&T! No One Could Beat Us Last Week, Could You Be The Chosen One In This Week’s Quiz?
There are three givens on a Friday - pub for lunch! B&T trivia! Fabricating excuses not to attend the party on Saturday.
WPP Invests In New German Agency OH-SO Digital
Mark Read itching to make the "these sausages are the wurst" gag after WPP announces stake in German digital agency.
Publicis Posts Impressive 2023 Numbers, Forecasts 5% Organic Growth In 2024
Publicis now bragging it's the hottest of all the holdcos. Surely only a dance off at Cannes can decide things?
Publicis Launches ‘Imagine What We Can Do’ Campaign Ahead Of 2024 Paralympics
We've fired the gun on the first of the Olympics/Paralympics ads. Despite not even getting through Valentine's yet.
Free TV Ramps Up Pressure On Government Over FTA Access On Smart TVs
Typically, B&T is a bit of a fence sitter on most issues, however, we certainly support Free TV's endeavours here.
Olivia McDonnell Appointed MD Of Indie Publisher General Publishing
Olivia McDonnell named MD of General Publishing. Sadly, no news of Olivia's "Xanadu" playing during the announcement.
Brisbane Media Company Cracks US Country Market
Brisbane music publisher SGC Media has revealed astonishing growth in its country music outlet Countrytown, which in December broke into the top 10 country media sources in America – the genre’s heartland – with 270,345 unique visitors across the month. The publication founded as a COVID project in 2020 is now exporting Nashville to Nashville, […]
Claxon Appoints Brian Collins As Head Of Growth To Drive Global Expansion
Full-service Independent, Claxon has appointed Brian Collins into the newly established role of Head of Growth, reporting directly to Chief Growth Officer, Jade Axford. Collins also joins the agency’s senior leadership team.
VML Retains Monash Uni’s Creative
After explaining what happened to the Y&R on the end of its name, VML convinces Monash to stay put.
AWARD School 2024 Applications Now Open
As applications for AWARD School open, it confirms "black t-shirt-only" dress code has been dropped.
UBank Encourages Students To ‘Make Your Time Count’ With New Campaign
Ubank has unveiled its latest campaign created for students, fittingly titled ‘Make Your Time Count.’ The campaign speaks to students who are balancing their busy schedules together with the complexities of their changing financial needs and responsibilities, and highlights how ubank’s latest app features and functionality can help them stay on top of their finances […]
B&T Launches “Agency Scorecards” — The New Benchmark For Assessing Performance
To be clear, B&T not judging agency's actual sporting prowess. The UnLtd cricket match shows that's a fool's errand.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Nine’s Under Investigation Proves Surprise Hit (But Do The Numbers Stack Up?)
Nine's Under Investigation does the numbers. Ironic, given the numbers themselves might need investigating.
News Corp Revenue Up 3% With REA Group Atoning For News Publishing’s Loss
News Corp's numbers proving, once again, you're far better off being a real estate agent than a journo in 2024.
McDonald’s Profits Take A Tumble Amid Global Gaza Boycotts
While the Bud Light boycott seems to be lifting, Macca's is right in the thick of it here.
“Mistake Of Epic Proportions!” Trump Comes Out In Support Of Bud Light (As Its Super Bowl Ad Drops)
Here's a story we didn't have on our 2024 bingo cards - Trump coming into bat for Bud Light.
Replacing The Hard With The Human – Why Is 2024 The Year Of Humanisation In The Workplace ?
In this op-ed Maisie Gray, partnerships associate at Rufus powered by Initiative (not to be confused with the I Try singer) reflects on how AI has changed her job for better — and worse. It’s official. Working in the age of Artificial Intelligence has started to feel like working in the age of Account Inactivity […]
News’ Taste.Com.Au Partners With Coles In Cost Of Living Initiative
Is this Coles scrambling to save face from the price-gouging inquiry? We'll leave that for you to decide.
WiredCo. Nabs Ex M&C Creative Joe Stuart For Creative Lead Gig
WiredCo. has expanded its creative offering with the appointment of Joe Stuart as the agency’s new creative lead. Having spent the last 10 years working in London at M&C Saatchi and Octagon, and more recently at Wellington-based agency EightyOne, Stuart has led and played an incremental role across various award-winning creative work for some of […]
Posh, Becks, Jen, David & Usher! Uber Eats Wheels Out The Super Bowl Big Guns!
Yearn for the late 90s & mid 00s? Rejoice at this millennial-tastic Uber Eats spot.
Graham Webster: VOZ, A Breakthrough For Marketers Or Spin Doctors?
The time TV was this controversial was when Elvis made his hip-wiggling debut.
The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group
The Mars Agency has acquired New Zealand-based brand activation agency, The In Group. Lead image: The Mars Agency team. Coupled with the spring 2022 acquisition of Australia-based XPO Brands, the deal solidifies The Mars Agency’s status as a partner for both local-market and regional brand activation. It also provides the strong foundation the agency needs […]
The Hallway Achieves B Corp Status
The Hallway gets eco-credentials confirmed but refuses to say whether its office hallway used water-based paint.