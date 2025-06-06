MarketingNewsletter

Introducing Mountain Dew’s Wildest Drop Yet: Dew-ble Denim Djorts

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

You’ve heard of double denim. Now, brace yourself for Dew-ble denim.

In response to an outpouring of fan demand, Mountain Dew has unleashed a limited-edition fashion statement that no one saw coming but everyone kind of wants: Djorts (yes, Dew Jorts). Co-created with the brand’s most passionate “Dew-Hards,” the design is equal parts ironic, iconic, and unashamedly unhinged.

Only 85 pairs of these glorious green-accented cargo-style denim shorts exist, and Aussie fans will need to enter a competition to get their hands (and thighs) on a pair.

These aren’t your average jorts. Features include:

  • A built-in bungee cord for keys or sunnies
  • A dedicated ear pods pocket
  • A cooler pocket to stash a chilled can of Dew
  • An oversized utility pocket for all your bits and bobs
  • And an adventure-ready build made for the bold and the bizarre

Blending Gorp-core utility with Y2K nostalgia, these Dew-green trimmed shorts are made for trail hikes, beach hangs, or just unapologetic attention-seeking.

To win a pair, fans are invited to comment on the launch post, sharing the adventure of a lifetime they’d take their Djorts on.

Because when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But when life gives you Djorts? You Dew you.

TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. 

