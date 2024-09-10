Intrepid Travel Launches “Only Intrepid” Global Brand Campaign

Intrepid Travel has launched “Only Intrepid,” its biggest global brand campaign yet, rolling out across digital, social, email, out-of-home, cinema, TV, print, podcasts, and radio.

The integrated campaign spans paid, earned, owned and shared channels, driving engagement across different touchpoints across the globe. It features global media buys and out-of-home in major cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, London, Toronto and New York, as well as a newly launched “Only Intrepid” content site, campaign film and a dynamic social content series.

With almost 1,000 creative assets in production and representing an initial investment of over AU$ 5 million, it marks Intrepid’s largest single-brand campaign to date.

“Travellers are guaranteed to have soul-defining and life-changing experiences on our trips, and this new campaign gives a glimpse into the unique moments that you can only have with Intrepid,” said Natalie Placko, general manager of global brand at Intrepid.

“Connecting to the places we go, the people we meet along the way and local communities is at the heart of every Intrepid experience. Our group size is small (average of 10 travellers), and we employ local leaders and work almost exclusively with locally owned accommodation and suppliers, encouraging travellers to forge meaningful and memorable connections far beyond the typical tourist experience,” added Placko.

“This campaign is the latest chapter in transforming our marketing strategy to focus on brand, and differentiating Intrepid by owning what we do, how we do it differently and bringing Intrepid moments to life”.

The “Only Intrepid” campaign is a continuation of Intrepid’s journey with Melbourne-based brand studio SouthSouthWest (SSW). SSW and Intrepid have previously collaborated – starting with the Intrepid brand refresh in October 2021, followed by the “Travel is Back for Good” campaign in 2022 and the “Good Trips Only” campaign in 2023.

“We’re excited to announce the global launch of ‘Only Intrepid’, a campaign that embodies the bold and distinctive spirit of the Intrepid brand. Grounded in a unique and authentic insight, ‘Only Intrepid’ creates a storytelling platform that clearly differentiates the brand, capturing both the essence of adventure and the power of genuine human connection,” said Andy Sargent, creative director at SSW.

The campaign launches globally on 10 September 2024 and will run into next year, rolling out across different channels including digital, social, email, out-of-home, cinema, TV, print, podcasts and radio.

