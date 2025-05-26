Innocean Australia Launches First Joint Media & Creative Campaign For The ‘Anti-Ordinary’ Hyundai KONA

Innocean Australian has unveiled ‘Anti-Ordinary’, its first end-to-end campaign for Hyundai’s KONA, uniting creative and media under one roof following the launch of its media division in late 2024.

Hyundai KONA’s bold design and what it says about those who drive it, is showcased via the new, integrated campaign—Anti-Ordinary.

The work defiantly takes aim at the conformity of competitor cars, showing how the Hyundai KONA stands out confidently by virtue of its design, and those who drive it.

Directed by Alex Roberts from FINCH, the three ads follow the relatable story of being unable to locate your vehicle lost in a sea of identical cars. The resolution unfolds when the protagonists effortlessly find a car that refuses to blend in.

The creative and strategic integration aims to drive consistency, efficiency and long-term brand equity, and a demonstration of the value of centralising Hyundai’s creative, media, and CX efforts with a single partner.

“The small SUV category has experienced notable growth in Australia, now eclipsing traditional smaller cars,” said Dominique Allen, general manager of Marketing.

“It’s also become one of the most competitive. Building on the work we’re doing on Brand, we recognised the need for our award-winning KONA to break convention. This new campaign will establish its own distinct world and tone, one that resonates specifically with Australians and clearly differentiates KONA from the crowded field”.

“The bold and confident styling of the Hyundai KONA demanded an equally bold and confident campaign,” said Brendan Willenberg, executive creative director. “Truth be told, all three of these moments have happened to me so while I’m incredibly proud of the work… I’m also quite triggered.”

Innocean launched a media division in October 2024 with Hyundai as one of three foundation clients.

