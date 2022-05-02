InMobi launches Curated, By InMobi, A Series Of Private Marketplaces For Niche Consumers

InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetisation and marketing technology, have announced Curated, by InMobi, a series of private marketplaces designed to help connect with niche marketplaces.

The privacy-compliant marketplaces will exist on the InMobi exchange, and is set to include Shopping, Gaming, Crypto, Premium Sports, and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), with additional verticals to be added in the coming months.

Each private marketplace (PMP) will combine supply and audience data to offer a brand-safe space for advertisers to reach their target consumers, and will offer custom creative support, pre-built packages and a managed service for optimising campaign performance.

Curated, by InMobi is the latest innovation from InMobi Exchange which helps mobile advertisers reach high quality audiences with compelling creative.

Richard O’Sullivan, VP and General Manager of InMobi ANZ commented, “Curated, by InMobi, will enable advertisers in Australia and New Zealand to reach valuable niche audiences in an efficient and effective manner and generate a high return on advertising spend.”

“Our specialist supply-side expertise enables us to deliver the type of vertical-sector audiences that can be difficult to reach in the open marketplace, whilst the combination of audience and contextually relevant supply ensures privacy compliance to each sectors’ requirements.”

Jonas Jaanimagi, Technology Lead, IAB Australia welcomed the introduction of Curated, by InMobi. He noted, “SDAs are privacy-by-design specifications enabling inherently consented, easy, and trustworthy methods of surfacing valuable signals to buyers without any exchange of user identifiers in the process.”

“As mobile increasingly becomes the dominant device type for the discovery and purchase of products and services, it’s critical that our industry continues to innovate in how we deliver mobile advertisers seamlessly access rich, diverse, and niche audiences in privacy-compliant ways.”