Initiative Retains Jemena’s Media; Content Studio Wins Creative

Initiative has retained the media business for energy networks owner, Jemena Limited, extending a 10-year relationship with the brand. The Group’s remit has also been expanded with Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) being awarded Jemena’s creative account.

As media agency of record Initiative’s responsibilities include all national and local broadcast media buying, print, outdoor, radio, cinema, digital, search, social and addressable; plus, other media buying such as strategic and communication design responsibilities. MBCS’ remit covers all creative and production services and executions.

Melissa Fein (lead image), CEO Initiative said she is thrilled to start the year re-signing a valued long-term client and her team is energised to help Jemena increase its customer base as it expands its network across regional and urban centres throughout New South Wales.

Fein said: “Jemena walks our talk; they are passionate about their customers, ambitious in their plans to decarbonise their networks and totally committed to a sustainable future, all traits Initiative values deeply.  And our relationship has just got better with MBCS now on board, they’re an incredibly talented team and our cross-agency collaboration will help us continue to elevate the outstanding work we do on Jemena.”

Olivia Warren, managing director, MBCS said: “Jemena is a fascinating business with so much creative potential. Potential that is greater unlocked by having creative and media harmoniously working together under one roof. It makes collaboration easier, encourages new and gutsy perspectives and ultimately produces world class results for our clients.  We can’t wait to get started.”

Sandra Centofanti, head of strategy  and marketing at Jemena Networks, said: “Year-on-year Initiative brings fresh, exciting media thinking to the table; they understand our business intimately and deliver consistently strong results.  We’re pleased to expand this relationship and onboard MBCS as our creative partners. Their connected approach to creativity and energy for our business was magnetic and we look forward to creating big things together.”

Work commences immediately with the first campaigns expected to go to market in Q1, 2023.

 

