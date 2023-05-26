InfoSum Integrates Google PAIR For Better First-Party Targeting

InfoSum has integrated its Secure Data Clean Room with Google Display and Video 360’s PAIR solution to help its brand and publisher clients connect with their first-party audiences.

Display and Video 360’s Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) solution enables advertisers and publishers to reconcile their first-party data without tracking people across the web.

The integration with InfoSum’s Secure Data Clean Room allows brand and publisher clients to activate their first-party audiences via Display & Video 360 and set up private and open marketplace buys.

The company said that no data is ever shared between parties, and the aggregated data is only readable and meaningful in the context of the specific advertiser-to-publisher relationship.

“InfoSum’s integration with Google Display & Video 360’s PAIR provides customer-centric companies the ability to maximise the potential of their first-party data,” said Brian Lesser, chairman and CEO at InfoSum.

“The partnership will enable advertisers to reach high-intent audiences with greater ease, increasing ROAS, while prioritising the privacy of their customers. We’re thrilled to work with Google to deliver PAIR and bring the industry one step closer to doing right by consumers.”

“The combination of Display & Video 360’s PAIR and InfoSum will drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. PAIR is an important step in enabling a connected, data-driven advertising ecosystem, with reduced reliance on cookies,” said Amy Darwish, global head of strategic partnerships at digital measurement firm Annalect.

“With InfoSum and PAIR, Omnicom’s clients will be able to unleash the power of their first-party data to deliver rich, personalised advertising experiences that not only engage their customers, but also builds trust in their brand by prioritising consumer privacy and control.”

“With the digital media industry in a state of flux, moving towards an ecosystem underpinned by first-party data and away from third-party cookies, publishers like News Corp, are crafting new approaches to leveraging their data” said David Rowley, VP, revenue technology at News Corp.

“By utilising InfoSum and Display & Video 360’s PAIR, advertisers will have the ability to leverage their first-party data against our extensive audience to deliver a better advertising experience for our readers.”