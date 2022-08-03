Indie Agency JOY Plugs The MG3 To Gen Z Women In Funky New Work
Independent integrated agency JOY has announced the launch of a new campaign for MG Motor that focuses on elevating personal expression, fashion and style with Australia’s top selling hatchback, the MG3.
The campaign was inspired by the bright and fashion-forward personalities of MG3 drivers, and leans into social media fashion trends to showcase their trendy playfulness with short-form videos on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, all with fresh, fashion-forward appeal.
Playing on the popular social hashtag #GRWM (Get Ready with Me), the campaign utilises #GRWMG3 to position the MG3 as the ultimate accessory to people’s daily transformation routine, targeting young, socially savvy women aged 18-25 in a fun and relevant way. Alongside a social-first approach, the campaign also brings the brand to life for customers via recognised fashion and beauty influencers.
The campaign shows how the MG3 is a credible part of the fashionable world of these young women. By showing the audience transforming into their brightest, most playful and fashion-forward self with the MG3, the campaign presents the popular light hatchback in a manner that appeals to its trendy buyer.
The entire campaign was conceived and executed by JOY, who created an end-to-end, integrated creative media solution that carries the audience through a car buying journey. JOY handpicked Harry Glassborow as director of photography for the campaign, alongside an editorial team with unquestionable stylistic credentials to ensure an authentic connection to the fashion world. The creative around the #GRWMG3 hashtag uses match cuts and whip pans to convey a dynamic, active fashion shoot featuring exciting outfit transitions capturing the core of Gen Z fashion.
Madeleine Bell, brand specialist at MG Motor, said, “We’re excited to launch this latest campaign for the ever-popular MG3 across ANZ, and love the way the team at JOY have captured the fun and stylish nature both of the model and its audience: young, fun, fashionable women.”
Katie Chandler, head of docial at JOY, said: “We worked hard to crack the code to connecting MG3 to its core audience. Women aged 18-25 are all about self-expression. From their wardrobes to their Instagram feeds, what they put out into the world reflects who they are. The brands they choose are no different. We developed this campaign to showcase how the inspiring and colourful MG3 fits into their fashionable and exciting lives.”
The campaign drops across social media channels from August 1st and will run for the rest of the year.
Credits
Client: MG Motor Australia
National Marketing Manager: Mark Vukoja
Brand Specialist: Madeleine Bell
Marketing Assistant: Kiara Simonini
Agency (Creative & Media): JOY Agency
Creative Director: Libby Young
Producer: Mark Thomas
Head of Social/Asst. Art Direction: Katie Chandler
Social Media Strategy: Katie Chandler
Social Media Manager: Tristan Byrnes
Senior Account Director: Kate Chapman
Media planner: Matilda Jesiolowski
Production:
Producer: Gary Saunders
Director & DOP: Harry Glassborow
