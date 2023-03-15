Indie Agency Intentional Wins Sydney Fashion Brand Venroy’s Digital & OOH

Indie Agency Intentional Wins Sydney Fashion Brand Venroy’s Digital & OOH
Independent digital advertising agency Intentional has been appointed to the digital and out-of-home media account for Sydney fashion brand Venroy following a competitive pitch.

Intentional has already delivered for Venroy, with its industry insights helping to significantly boost revenue and profitability results for the clothing company.

Venroy was founded in Bondi in 2011 launching European-length swim shorts, which quickly garnered a global cult following. Venroy has since evolved into a premium leisurewear brand for men and women. It now has eight stores across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Capri, Byron Bay and Perth.

Venroy managing director, Sean Venturi, said: “From the start, Intentional took the time to understand the Venroy business, and then layered on their insights to deliver record-breaking results for our online and in-store sales. We look forward to continuing to work with them to reach new audiences and continue to grow our ROI.”

Intentional CEO, Chris Fraser, said: “Venroy is the perfect partner brand – they have a deep understanding of their audience, nail their position in-market, and provide clear success metrics. From the outset, Venroy was impressed by our transparency in sharing industry-wide trends, and our understanding of the macro-economic challenges facing ecommerce fashion brands. This, combined with our strong opinion on the importance of creative for media success, secured us the Venroy business.

“We’re excited by the challenge to now work with Venroy to help them reach the next growth phase in their journey – I’m confident our focus on full-funnel activity and an optimised campaign spend will continue to deliver for the Venroy brand.”

The latest appointment comes on the back of several successful campaigns for Intentional in recent months, working with a range of clients including leading children’s brand Huxbaby, key organisation company Orbitkey, personal care brand Thankyou, bridal sleepwear company Le Rose and ASX 50 listed company Cochlear.

