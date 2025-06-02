Indie Digital Publisher Creative Hubs Group Merges Gaming, TV, Film & Streaming Into Unified Content Hub

Aussie-based global digital media publisher, Creative Hubs Group, has announced the integration of a new dedicated Games tab for video game content within ScreenHub.com.au, which also covers streaming, film, and TV.

The move reinforces the site’s competitive advantage around screen-based entertainment and creates the opportunity to build a larger audience.

Separately, the company has sold its GamesHub.com.au brand, which had been a dedicated outlet for video games content. Under its new ownership, it will belong to an organisation that is not a digital media publisher, so Creative Hubs Group expects the site will not compete with ScreenHub.com.au. From today, the editorial team from GamesHub.com.au will be part of the ScreenHub.com.au team.

“In today’s online environment, the size of a publisher’s audience and scale of your content offering are your most important currency,” said Mimi Curran, Creative Hubs Group’s chief commercial officer. “We decided it made more sense to combine all our content related to screen entertainment in a single destination. This is consistent with what we’re seeing elsewhere in the industry.”

Creative Hubs Group’s user data reveals shared interests between the audiences who view TV, film, and video games content. Creating a single home for all this award-winning content gives audiences a richer experience and gives advertisers a larger audience that is passionate about screen-based entertainment.