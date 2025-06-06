CampaignsNewsletter

Independent Creative Agency Arlo Rolls Out Campaign For German Manufacturer With Aussie Humour

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Arlo has launched its first major campaign for Wacker Neuson, the German engineering heavyweight with over 175 years in construction equipment and a firm footing in the Australian market. The campaign localises the Wacker Neuson brand for a new generation of Australian tradies and operators, blending German precision with the raw, rugged needs of Australian worksites.

The campaign, launching online last week with the first of four hero spots, and future rollouts into radio and out-of-home, was led by Arlo’s creative and managing director, Patrick Harvey, along with Arlo’s head of creative strategy, and former Global CCO at McCann, Jeremy Perrott.

Produced by Emmy-nominated producer Kristy Fuller, and directed by AACTA nominated filmmaker Carl J. Sorheim, the campaign features Australian actor icon Steve Bastoni (Underbelly, The Matrix Reloaded, and Russell Crowe’s, The Water Diviner) and rising Aussie talent Joey Woodley, whose irreverent takes have earned him nearly 1 million TikTok followers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arlo on a campaign that captures Wacker Neuson’s commitment to the Australian market,” said Loreto Matus, Wacker Neuson Australia marketing manager. “Their creative interpretation reflects not just our quality and reliability but speaks to our Australian tradies and contractors on a level we haven’t seen in the past.”

“Wacker Neuson is a brand built on German engineering, but it’s made to thrive in the Australian terrain, and survive the Aussie sense of humour too,” said Harvey. “To lead our first major campaign with such a respected brand is a huge honour, and a clear statement of the type of work Arlo is here to do.”

Production Credits
Agency & Production: Arlo Agency
Writer & Creative Director: Patrick Harvey
Head of Creative Strategy: Jeremy Perrott
Producer: Kristy Fuller
Director: Carl J. Sørheim
Editors: Sabine Battel, Carl J. Sørheim
Director of Photography: Sean Kirkwood
1st Assistant Camera: Alex McLaren
Colourist: David Goldsmith
Sound Recordist: Brendan Muller
Sound Mix: Paul McCosh @ Viva Sound
Storyboards: Hattie Read Price

Cast
Jack – Steve Bastoni
Tyrone – Joey Woodley
Franko – Greg Monk

Client
Marketing for Wacker Neuson: Loreto Matus & Maddie Tseitlin

Related posts:

  1. XXXX Celebrates Queensland Day With Nostalgic Campaign Via Thinkerbell
  2. Thy Jetstar Taps Medieval Knights For 21st Birthday In New Campaign Via Ye’ Olde Thinkerbell, With Flights Up For Grabs
  3. HoMie Collaborates With Town Square To Tackle Youth Homelessness One Hoodie At A Time
  4. SLIK Joins The Fight Against MND By Partnering With FightMND To Launch Fundraising Campaign ‘Big Freeze 11’

Latest News

Indie Agency Take A Sunny Approach To Address Burnout In The Industry
Levande Launches Irreverent Campaign To Challenge Retirement Living Stereotypes, Via 303 MullenLowe
It’s Not ‘Cannes In Captivity’ – Industry Execs Warned Of ‘Much-Needed Reality Check’ As They Head To Prison
TV Ratings (05/06/2025): Socceroos Close To World Cup Glory As Battle Of Thursday Night Footy Fires Up
Register Lost your password?