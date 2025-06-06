Independent Creative Agency Arlo Rolls Out Campaign For German Manufacturer With Aussie Humour

Arlo has launched its first major campaign for Wacker Neuson, the German engineering heavyweight with over 175 years in construction equipment and a firm footing in the Australian market. The campaign localises the Wacker Neuson brand for a new generation of Australian tradies and operators, blending German precision with the raw, rugged needs of Australian worksites.

The campaign, launching online last week with the first of four hero spots, and future rollouts into radio and out-of-home, was led by Arlo’s creative and managing director, Patrick Harvey, along with Arlo’s head of creative strategy, and former Global CCO at McCann, Jeremy Perrott.

Produced by Emmy-nominated producer Kristy Fuller, and directed by AACTA nominated filmmaker Carl J. Sorheim, the campaign features Australian actor icon Steve Bastoni (Underbelly, The Matrix Reloaded, and Russell Crowe’s, The Water Diviner) and rising Aussie talent Joey Woodley, whose irreverent takes have earned him nearly 1 million TikTok followers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arlo on a campaign that captures Wacker Neuson’s commitment to the Australian market,” said Loreto Matus, Wacker Neuson Australia marketing manager. “Their creative interpretation reflects not just our quality and reliability but speaks to our Australian tradies and contractors on a level we haven’t seen in the past.”

“Wacker Neuson is a brand built on German engineering, but it’s made to thrive in the Australian terrain, and survive the Aussie sense of humour too,” said Harvey. “To lead our first major campaign with such a respected brand is a huge honour, and a clear statement of the type of work Arlo is here to do.”

Production Credits

Agency & Production: Arlo Agency

Writer & Creative Director: Patrick Harvey

Head of Creative Strategy: Jeremy Perrott

Producer: Kristy Fuller

Director: Carl J. Sørheim

Editors: Sabine Battel, Carl J. Sørheim

Director of Photography: Sean Kirkwood

1st Assistant Camera: Alex McLaren

Colourist: David Goldsmith

Sound Recordist: Brendan Muller

Sound Mix: Paul McCosh @ Viva Sound

Storyboards: Hattie Read Price

Cast

Jack – Steve Bastoni

Tyrone – Joey Woodley

Franko – Greg Monk

Client

Marketing for Wacker Neuson: Loreto Matus & Maddie Tseitlin