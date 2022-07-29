Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it.

Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few years and as a result it is a very exciting time for our industry. This strong growth means we have a job to do in giving the consumer the information they need to make the right purchasing decision. This is the start of a long journey for our industry association and so we wanted to make sure we found an agency that was willing, and able to come along with us.

“We were incredibly impressed by LOUD’s in-depth understanding of craft beer culture and their creative approach to addressing our campaign needs.”

The pitch winning idea is now in production. LOUD creative director, Wellison D’Assuncao explained the team is collaborating with Aussie indie artists to bring the creative to life.

“Australia has some of the finest creative talent. It’s only fitting that we bring these people together to create this campaign.”

The campaign is set to launch in September.

