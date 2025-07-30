In Marketing We Trust Secures Food Deliver Platform Grab & OCBC Bank Wins, Makes Three Senior Hires

Indie digital marketing agency In Marketing We Trust has secured seven client wins and a wave of senior hires across media, SEO and data.

Recent appointments include Southeast Asian ride-share and food-delivery platform Grab, OCBC banking, and UK-based global services marketplace for local professionals, Bark.com. The agency has also been appointed by TPG Telecom (encompassing Felix, Vodafone and iiNet).

These partnerships span digital performance, SEO, analytics and consulting.

“These are significant wins which span the whole of the APAC region. We’re proud to welcome these brands into the fold – and even prouder of what it says about our team, our delivery and the mission we are on to help marketers through the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. These partnerships reflect the kind of work we want to be doing: complex, regional and commercially accountable,” Paul Hewett, CEO of In Marketing We Trust said.

The agency has expanded its global team to 84, with regional hubs in Australia (Global HQ), Singapore (APAC Hub), Europe and North America. New hires have been made across paid media, SEO and analytics.

Matthew Todd has joined as head of performance media, bringing experience from Atomic 212 and a background in leading paid media strategy for enterprise brands. Todd will oversee media delivery globally.

He is joined by Zoe Sharry (formerly of Finder) and Ethan Wong, both SEO specialists supporting technical optimisation and content-led strategy for enterprise sites. The agency has also added new data engineers and analytics strategists to meet rising demand for AI-enabled decision-making and advanced measurement.

“Winning the work is one thing – delivering on it at scale is another. We’re pleased to welcome Matt, Zoe, Ethan and the rest of our new hires into the team. They bring sharp thinking, deep experience and the kind of delivery mindset our clients value. I’ve got confidence that this team knows how to drive outcomes – not just outputs,” Hewett added.

The wins and hires follow recent structural changes, including the appointment of a new COO and the launch of the agency’s inaugural advisory board.