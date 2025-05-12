Impressive Snares Hatched’s Rebecca Den Braber For General Manager

Impressive has announced the appointment of Rebecca Den Braber, who joins the agency as general manager.

As general manager, Den Braber will help steer the agency into its next phase.

Prior to joining Impressive, Den Braber spent five and a half years at media agency Hatched where, most recently, she was general manager. She has also served as the general manager of Admatic and was at Dentsu for a decade in both the Australian and US markets.

“Impressive is at a pivotal point as we evolve our agency operating model from siloed services to fully integrated marketing capabilities, underpinned by advanced technology and AI to power smarter, faster execution”, Robert Tadros, Impressive founder and CEO said.

“Bec brings the ideal blend of skills, leadership, and experience to help guide this transformation. Her deep understanding of media, performance, and people-first leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“I’m genuinely impressed by Impressive’s strong culture of innovation and performance, grounded in a people-first leadership mindset”, Den Braber said.

“The growth over the past nine years has been nothing short of remarkable, and with Impressive’s evolution toward integrated, tech-enabled marketing solutions, the opportunity ahead is incredibly compelling.

“I’m looking forward to working with Rob and the leadership group to further enhance our strategic capabilities, nurture our team, and continue to build on this amazing momentum.”

Den Braber’s appointment is effective immediately.