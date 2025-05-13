IMAA Calls On WA Government To Ditch Proposed Changes To Common Use Agreement In Master Media Tender Process

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) is calling on the Western Australian Government to ditch proposed amendments to its new Media and Creative Services Common Use Agreement (CUA), which would severely limit opportunities for local and independent media agencies, and compound already-frustrated government departments.

The IMAA has been working with its WA member base to directly appeal to the WA Government to repeal plans to include media strategy and planning as a compulsory part of the master media contract, and to appoint just two contracted media agencies to work across media strategy and trading.

Currently, media strategy and planning are deemed non-mandatory, allowing government departments to appoint agencies outside the CUA for planning and strategy purposes.

Earlier this month, the WA Government announced proposed changes to the CUA, in an attempt to simplify the procurement process for government departments seeking advertising and media services. Under the proposal, media strategy and planning would become a compulsory part of the master media contract, with just two media agencies appointed to manage the work.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the proposed changes would limit the government’s ability to work with non-contracted media agencies, significantly impacting the independent media agency sector and the local economy.

“The IMAA is bringing its collective might to Western Australia, as we argue for a fairer outcome for both government departments and the local media agency sector,” he said.

“We are calling on the WA Government to ditch its proposed changes to the CUA, and to implement a more extensive, multi-panel approach for media strategy and trading, to ensure greater choice and equality for government departments and media agencies.

“Several departments have voiced their frustration with the current master media agency agreement, based on lack of service, expertise and value from the CUA providers. By including media strategy and planning as part of the compulsory CUA, these frustrations would only be exacerbated. These departments want more choice, not less – and this proposal fails to recognise the reality of government advertising and the need for flexibility and diversity in media agency appointment.

“By maintaining the status quo, government departments will continue to receive the support required for their media activity, while also levelling the playing field for local, independent media agencies, allowing them to pitch for non-CUA activity.

“We look forward to working with the WA Government on a solution that maximises opportunities and levels the playing field for WA-owned media agencies, keeping dollars in Australia and supporting the local economy, particularly in light of recent US-led tariff changes”.

The recent appeal to the WA Government comes after significant lobbying from the IMAA last year for a bigger seat at the table for Australian-owned independent media agencies, requesting they be included on the government preferred roster list for the master media contract.

Since 2018, the WA Government has used two multinational media agencies to manage its $60 million media account. The account is now up for tender, in-line with the Federal Government’s nationwide master media account overhaul.

The IMAA’s WA campaign is part of the organisation’s overarching efforts to challenge Federal and State Government legislation around government master media account tenders.