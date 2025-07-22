IMA B2B Welcomes Simon Gaffney As Creative Director

Indie marketing consultancy IMA B2B has appointed Simon Gaffney to the role of creative director.

In his new role, Gaffney will lead the creative direction across IMA’s client portfolio.

Before his new role, Gaffney was a freelance senior copywriter for Tonic.

His remit includes deepening the agency’s creative strategy offering.

“IMA has been helping B2B brands succeed for over 25 years, and that kind of longevity doesn’t happen by accident. It’s about hiring the right people, working hard, thinking big, and always finding new ways to solve business problems creatively,” Jake Cush, chief commercial officer, IMA B2B said.

“Simon brings that rare mix of strategy, storytelling and energy that makes great work happen. His appointment adds firepower to our creative team and strengthens our commitment to delivering first-class thinking for B2B brands,” Cush added.

Gaffney’s career includes leadership roles on accounts such as British Airways, Guinness, MasterCard, Toyota, Qantas, R.M. Williams and the Big Four banks.

He is a Cannes Gold Lion winner and has also received Effie, ADMA and Caples Awards.

“What drew me to IMA was their belief in the power of creative thinking to drive real business results, and the respect they have for the craft of B2B. This team genuinely cares about the impact their work makes. It’s a space where strategy and creativity go hand in hand, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney will also mentor IMA’s growing internal team of designers and writers.

His appointment follows the promotions of Jake Cush, Laura Tesluk and Tamika Savage into leadership roles, and the acquisition of Proof Communications earlier this year to bolster its tender, awards and copywriting offering.

Gaffney commences immediately.