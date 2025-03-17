Illegal Vapes Branded ‘Breathable Bullets’ In Killer Campaign For Ripple+ Via Publicis London

Publicis London, in partnership with nicotine-free portable aromatherapy diffuser Ripple+, has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal vapes.

Launching today, the aim is to educate people who regularly use illegal vapes on the harmful ingredients and toxins they contain – including lead.

Some 5.6 million adults in the UK vape, compared to what seems to be every single Australian adult. It’s estimated that a third of vapes sold in the UK do not pass safety regulations, including vapes containing dangerous ingredients such as lead. Publicis London has created a ‘breathable bullet’ from the lead content found in just one illegal vape to shine a light on the harmful chemicals they contain.

The meticulously crafted bullet, which measures just 0.3 millimetres, or 300 micrometres, in size, was made from 56.8 micrograms of lead – the same amount found in a single illegal vape. The striking symbol was developed in collaboration with physicists at a world-leading, UK-based university using advanced Focused Ion Beam technology to sculpt the bullet from a block of lead.

The agency has created a powerful 60-second film that dramatises the creation process of the ‘breathable bullet’, through production house Arts & Sciences. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, renowned for his music videos for artists like Drake and The Weeknd, the dark, dramatic film calls attention to the severe health risks associated with lead poisoning.

Shot in a desaturated colour palette and set against an atmospheric track ‘HC Shiver’, the film depicts the meticulous process of deconstructing an illegal vape and creating the microscopic lead bullet. The agency has artistically brought microscopic lead particles to life to further emphasise the harmful effects of lead poisoning, such as high blood pressure and reproductive issues.

The film concludes with a dramatic gunshot sound which signifies the construction of the ‘breathable bullet’ and conveys its fatal impact. The film will be distributed across Ripple+’s social channels, running across organic and paid social.

Supplementing fly-posters displayed at various locations across London feature clinical and striking visuals of the lead bullet, paired with sleek images of Ripple+’s aroma diffusers. Shot by photographer Jonathan Knowles, the visuals highlight the contrast between the harmful content of illegal vapes and the purity of Ripple+’s products, which are nicotine-free and made of 100 per cent natural ingredients. Ripple+ is stocked in over 1350 shops worldwide, including Harrods, Selfridges and Sainsburys.

Noel Bunting, chief creative officer, Publicis London, said: “People have long discussed the toxic ingredients in vapes, yet more awareness is needed about the dangers of illegal, unregulated options. The symbolism of crafting a real bullet—an object synonymous with death and danger—entirely from materials found in these vapes creates a stark and relatable reminder. It simplifies the issue, cutting through the distraction of bright colours and fruity flavours to expose the real risk.”

Lucie Beecham, Ripple+ co-founder, said: “The ‘Breathable Bullet’ is a powerful piece of work that stops you in your tracks. Partnering with Publicis London on this eye-opening campaign, we aim to educate users on the harmful effects of illegal vapes while showcasing Ripple⁺ as a responsible alternative in a highly impactful way.”

