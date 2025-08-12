Ikea’s Tongue-In-Cheek ‘Chip Theft Insurance’ Kiosk In British Town Tackles Hungry Seagulls Ahead Of Store Opening

Ahead of a store opening in Brighton, England, later this week, Ikea has made itself known to locals by addressing a longstanding problem in the seaside town: seagulls stealing people’s fries (aka, chips) on the beach. The activation was brought to life via indie creative agency Mother London.

The ‘chip theft insurance’ kiosk sits on Brighton’s seafront, offering free portions of chips to locals and visitors to compensate for the seaside snacks snatched by the city’s notorious gulls.

The Mother London stunt launched Saturday at midday at the Brighton i360, inviting passersby to claim their chips to make up for gull-related losses.

To take part, customers had to sign a chip theft insurance form and register for Ikea Family, the retailer’s free membership program that offers discounts, rewards and other benefits. Existing members were also welcome to join.

The pop-up kiosk is part of a promotional push ahead of the opening of Ikea’s Brighton store in Churchill Square on Thursday, 14 August. The new location will see the Ikea Swedish Deli, serving chips, meatballs and other treats, alongside a restaurant with sea views.

“We’re excited to move into our new Brighton home next Thursday, and to celebrate, we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbors—its seagulls. Our chip theft insurance kiosk offers Brightonians some tasty chips and a unique dining experience before our doors officially open,” Karina Gilpin, market manager at Ikea Brighton said.

Credits:

Client: Ikea UK

Agency: Mother London