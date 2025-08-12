Campaigns

Ikea’s Tongue-In-Cheek ‘Chip Theft Insurance’ Kiosk In British Town Tackles Hungry Seagulls Ahead Of Store Opening

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
List of Images 1/3

Ahead of a store opening in Brighton, England, later this week, Ikea has made itself known to locals by addressing a longstanding problem in the seaside town: seagulls stealing people’s fries (aka, chips) on the beach. The activation was brought to life via indie creative agency Mother London.

The ‘chip theft insurance’ kiosk sits on Brighton’s seafront, offering free portions of chips to locals and visitors to compensate for the seaside snacks snatched by the city’s notorious gulls.

The Mother London stunt launched Saturday at midday at the Brighton i360, inviting passersby to claim their chips to make up for gull-related losses.

To take part, customers had to sign a chip theft insurance form and register for Ikea Family, the retailer’s free membership program that offers discounts, rewards and other benefits. Existing members were also welcome to join.

The pop-up kiosk is part of a promotional push ahead of the opening of Ikea’s Brighton store in Churchill Square on Thursday, 14 August. The new location will see the Ikea Swedish Deli, serving chips, meatballs and other treats, alongside a restaurant with sea views.

“We’re excited to move into our new Brighton home next Thursday, and to celebrate, we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbors—its seagulls. Our chip theft insurance kiosk offers Brightonians some tasty chips and a unique dining experience before our doors officially open,” Karina Gilpin, market manager at Ikea Brighton said.

Credits:

Client: Ikea UK
Agency: Mother London

Related posts:

  1. Purebaby Launches Emotional First Brand Campaign ‘Love Comes Naturally’ Via The Pistol
  2. Riviana & Nunn Media Cook Up ‘One Pan Risotto’ With Nonna-Approved Campaign
  3. Menulog Taps Bliss n Eso For Latest Campaign Via Thinkerbell
  4. Bond University Launches New Brand Platform, ‘Ambition Loves Company’ Via Newly Launched Rick Barry

TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

AANA Welcomes The Likes Of Allianz, Guzman Y Gomez, SBS & More Into Its Community
Robbie Williams Joins Forces With Heaps Normal As Creative Collaborator
Andrew Baxter.
Boomtown Finds Brian Gallagher Replacement In Andrew Baxter
Australian Red Cross’s New Campaign ‘A Moment For The Middle Child’ Encourages Blood Donation Via DEPT
Register Lost your password?