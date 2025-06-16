ID Collective Opens Business With Blunt By Adding The Umbrella Brand To Its Agency Portfolio

Full-service communications agency, iD Collective, has welcomed umbrella brand, BLUNT, to its agency portfolio. iD will drive a multi-faceted communications campaign to further elevate BLUNT’s brand visibility and strengthen the brand’s connection with audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

iD Collective will work closely with the brand to amplify awareness around BLUNT’s metro and classic ranges, while also building momentum for a series of exciting new product launches in the pipeline for 2025.

With a focus on media engagement, influencer relations, events and brand collaborations, the PR partnership will support BLUNT’s Trans-Tasman marketing activity, further cementing the company’s position as Australasia’s leading umbrella brand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a brand as innovative and iconic as BLUNT,” said Amanda Booth, executive director of iD Collective.

“We look forward to driving bold, insight-led communications campaigns and building meaningful connections with audiences across both markets.”

The agency has continued to expand its portfolio, securing a string of new client partnerships including science-backed wellness brand KURK, celebrity facialist Ingrid Seaburn, and cult-favourite Pretzel.