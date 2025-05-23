“I Will Find Room for As Many Sponsors as We Can Get”: MasterChef Celebrates Record-Breaking Brand Support

MasterChef Australia has once again proven itself to be a juggernaut of both culinary television and commercial integration, celebrating a record number of sponsors at a waterfront luncheon that defied Sydney’s drenching skies.

Hosted at The Squire’s Landing overlooking a sodden but spectacular Sydney Harbour, the exclusive event honoured the brands behind the show’s booming 2025 season. With the echoes of the recent immunity challenge still fresh – filmed at the same location and won by the Orange Team’s Salt & Pepper Squid – the occasion served up a real-life taste of the on-screen action.

Among the powerhouse line-up of brand partners were Coles, Harvey Norman, LG, Lurpak, Primo Foods, Lee Kum Kee, Square, Trafalgar Tours, UPI, Jemena and Lion. Their loyalty was celebrated not just with gourmet food, but with gratitude from the show’s top brass.

“We’re deeply grateful to all our sponsors for their ongoing support,” said Paramount Australia chief sales officer Rod Prosser. “This success wouldn’t be possible without Tamar and her team, whose dedication and passion consistently deliver exceptional brand integrations that create real value for our partners,” he said, referring to Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration and partnerships at Paramount ANZ.



EndemolShine’s director of content Marty Benson didn’t mince words. “I’ve been quoted in the trade press saying we’ve got as many sponsors now as we’ve ever had, and it just shows the strength of the show. It’s robust. It’s global. And it’s the best cooking competition in the world,” he declared.

From Lurpak butter statues of judge Jean-Christophe Novelli to Lee Kum Kee mystery sauces hidden under cloches, Benson gave a flavourful behind-the-scenes glimpse into the inventive ways sponsors are woven into the fabric of the program.

“We’ve literally created a life-sized mould of Jean-Christophe out of butter,” Benson said. “The contestants had to make a dish celebrating butter, and at one point, someone cut off his nose and spread it on bread. It’s creative, it’s ridiculous, and it’s brilliant.”

Network 10’s Head of Non-Scripted Sarah Thornton praised the team’s relentless ambition to improve integration year after year. “Every year EndemolShine and Network 10 celebrate an incredible season and immediately Marty and the team will talk about what we could do differently and how we can improve for next season. So, every year you can see the elevation of how we integrate sponsors, everything is inventive and brings a new lens to the products,” she said.

One of the most audacious integrations yet? An entire episode filmed in the business lounge of Qatar Airways’ Doha Airport hub—benches, logistics and all. “We’ve never had episodes in such a strong location,” Thornton said. “I think all of the cooks came back totally inspired and I think that the episodes themselves are some of the most interesting that Masterchef has ever had”.

And the message to potential new sponsors? The door is wide open. Or, as Benson put it with a grin, “We want more, and I will find room for as many sponsors as we can get”.

Now in its 17th season, MasterChef Australia is continually proving there’s no limit to what’s possible when brands meets creativity, and no shortage of appetite for more.