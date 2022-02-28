Hurry! Late Entry Gates To B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards Are Closing Today!

The late entry gates for the B&T Women Leading Tech awards presented by Atlassian are set to close this afternoon at 5pm (AEDT), but there’s still time!

You’ve undeniably had a bumpy past two years. So, what better way to make up for it than showcasing your tech prowess, shunning the naysayers, and entering yourself in the third annual B&T Women Leading Tech awards, showcasing the droves of talented women in the still-underrepresented tech sector?

We’re particularly interested in welcoming those of you in the categories of Advocacy, and Education Provider, as well as those in our new categories, Delivery, and Regional Technologist. If this sounds like you, sign yourself up now!

According to the European Commission’s 2020 Women in Digital Scoreboard, only 18 per cent of ICT specialists are women, while women in ICT earn 19 per cent less than men on average.

At B&T, not only do we want to throw these statistics in the historical dustbin, but we also want to address ongoing inequalities closer-to-home, and promote urgent change by ensuring women are always included in the conversation.

If you want to take part in this conversation starter, showcase the whizkid you are and earn yourself a neat gong in the process, then sign up before it’s too late.

Furthermore, as an initiative created to support gender parity and representation across the tech industry, Women Leading Tech is an event inclusive of non-binary and gender diverse members of the tech industry, as well as any individual identifying as a woman.

Get started on your submission HERE!

Find out more about the Women Leading Tech Awards HERE. Tickets to the awards are now on sale HERE.

KEY DATES

Entry deadline: Tuesday 22 February 2022

Late entry deadline: Tuesday 1 March 2022

Shortlist announced: Thursday 24 March 2022

Early bird tickets end: Wednesday 30 March 2022

Thank you to our Women Leading Tech sponsors: