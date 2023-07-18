Hunted Star Dr Karla Lopez On The BIGGEST Mistakes Fugitives Make On The Run

Network 10’s hit show Hunted returned to screens last night and viewers are already talking about how they would survive if they were on the run.

Hunted is reality television series based on the British reality television series of the same name. It follows the ten teams of two “fugitives” on the run from highly skilled hunters. Whoever can evade capture for 21 days will win a share of $100,000.

For Hunted’s forensic psychologist Dr Karla Lopez, there’s one mistake that contestants often make.

It’s when they think “they can outsmart the hunters,” she told B&T. Sometimes you get pairs where “one of pair is paranoid” and the other “is more relaxed”. The problems usually come about when they choose to listen to the more relaxed of the two.

In terms of those contestants that do well on the show, she says “It’s usually the planners”.

Meanwhile, it’s bad news for those who don’t like going outside their comfort zones. These types of contestants are usually easy to track because they try to get in touch with their loved ones, Lopez said.

Whilst on the run, contestants are forced to utilise their skills in a bid to survive.

This can look like people who are “personable and able to get people to help them”, but it can also look like people who have “who have a craft and skills – something they can offer”, Lopez said.

The fugitives better be prepared, however. After working together last year, Lopez says that this year Hunted HQ is a “much stronger team” and has a better understanding of how each team member likes to work.

Hunted Australia is shown at 7.30 pm, Sunday — Thursdays, only on 10 and 10 Play on Demand.