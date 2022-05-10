Hungry Jack’s Raises A Whopping $1.52 Million For Make-A-Wish

Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker campaign has raised a total of $1.52 million in support of Make-A-Wish Australia, helping them to grant wishes to critically ill kids.

Running over four weeks in March and April, the Wishmaker campaign saw the community smash the previous year’s total and provide plentiful wishes to be granted over the course of 2022.

Make-A-Wish works off of the generosity of the donors, volunteers and partners to help raise funds for children in need of a wish, and the Wishmaker campaign is just one of the many collaborations they run.

Hungry Jack’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Green, said that in the second year Hungry Jack’s has supported the Wishmaker campaign he has been overwhelmed by the nation-wide support from the public, staff and partners in coming together to increase donations by more than 10% over the previous year.

“Hungry Jack’s partnered with Make-A-Wish as at a time when COVID-19 had impacted community fundraising,” Chris said.

“Last year we saw the Wishmaker campaign help Make-A-Wish with their fundraising efforts during a difficult period for charities, and we are so proud that it has been even more successful in 2022. These much-needed funds will help Make-A-Wish grant unforgettable wishes for seriously ill children.”

“Make-A-Wish Australia makes an incredible impact on the lives of Wish kids and their families, and Hungry Jack’s is proud to support an organisation that changes the lives of children for the better,” he concluded.

Sally Bateman, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Australia, said the past few years have been enormously challenging for everyone in the community and for the Wishmaker campaign to have raised a record $1.52M this year, is simply extraordinary.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Australian community for their amazing generosity, and to the team at Hungry Jacks for their unwavering belief in the Wishmaker campaign,” Sally said.

“This year’s Wishmaker donation will go towards supporting our travel and experience wish program, which has been amongst our most impacted because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic. With more than 200 critically ill kids patiently counting down the days until their travel wish is possible, these important funds will allow us to start making up for lost time and see more wishes granted sooner. We can’t wait to share the joy with our wish families as these long-awaited wishes come true in the months ahead.”