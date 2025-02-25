HR Tech Platform Mumba Cloud Appoints Former Howatson+Company Strat Boss As CMO

Mumba Cloud, an Australian grown digital HR platform for frontline workers, has appointed Clinton Duncan as its new CMO.

Duncan, formerly group strategy director at Howatson+Company, transitions from the agency world to marketing leadership in a move that marks a significant step in Mumba’s growth plans, and a new chapter in the career of the multi-award winning strategist and creative.

Duncan will join the executive team, headed by recently appointed CEO Gavin Levinsohn, and chief product officer and founder Anthony Zets.

Bringing over two decades of experience in advertising, design, brand and strategic marketing, Duncan has played a pivotal role in shaping some of Australia’s most recognised brands. His career has spanned leadership roles at Howatson+Co, CHEP Network, Marcel Sydney, Designworks, Moon Communications Group, and THERE.

Notably, Duncan has won multiple Cannes Lions, including a Bronze for Mastercard’s ‘Touch Card’—a ground-breaking initiative created for the blind and low vision community. He has also led brand transformation and strategic planning efforts for clients such as 7-Eleven, Qantas, Telstra, Vanguard, Honda Australia, iSelect, Australian Payments Plus, Allianz, and Judo Bank.

Speaking about his new role, Duncan said: “Mumba Cloud has cracked the code of frontline workforce adoption for HR-tech. It’s an impressive product, making complex processes seamless and intuitive. Transitioning from agency to client-side presents an exciting challenge. We have big ambitions, and I look forward to helping customers unlock the full potential of their frontline teams.”

Mumba Cloud CEO Gavin Levinsohn welcomed Duncan’s appointment, stating: “Clinton will ensure we can drive rapid growth, without trading away our brand, our positioning or any of the other important things that fast growing SaaS companies pointlessly surrender in the name of sales, performance and efficiency”

As CMO, Duncan will oversee brand strategy, advertising, content, customer and product marketing and PR/social to ensure Go-to-Market drives growth and engagement with Mumba Cloud’s enterprise customers.