HOYTS Sees Strong July Performance Amid Ongoing Box Office Recovery

The Australian cinema market has continued its resurgence in 2025, with box office revenue up nearly 8 per cent year-on-year. Leading that resurgence is HOYTS Cinemas, delivering double-digit growth and strengthening its position as the country’s number one cinema circuit.

From 1 January to 31 July 2025, the Australian box office reached $607.7 million, a strong lift from $563.2 million during the same period last year. HOYTS Cinemas delivered standout results growing market share to 27.2 per cent, rising from 26.4 per cent year-on-year.

The HOYTS Group CEO and president, Damian Keogh, said the robust performance to date reflects both a steady pipeline of blockbuster releases and consumers’ continued appetite for big-screen experiences.

“HOYTS has delivered sustained growth across the board. We’re not only outpacing the market in gross box office, but we’re also bringing more people through the doors, which speaks volumes about the strength of our content and the loyalty of our guests,” Keogh said.

This momentum peaked in July, with HOYTS topping the box office at over $35 million for the month. Market share climbed to nearly 30 per cent, its highest monthly result this year.

The lift was powered by a strong run of major releases, including F1 The Movie, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with continued success from earlier crowd favourites such as Lilo & Stitch and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Six out of the top seven highest-grossing movies of 2025 were screening at HOYTS Cinemas during July, reflecting the strength of its line-up and broad audience appeal. HOYTS also saw increased admissions in its premium cinema experiences including HOYTS LUX, Xtremescreen and D-BOX – where haptic seats allow patrons to feel part of the action as the seats move in sync with what’s happening on screen. Films such as F1 The Movie, How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World and Superman proved to be especially popular.

“These results show the power of cinema when you combine great content with outstanding experiences. HOYTS continues to deliver both, with a clear lead in the market and a pipeline of innovation that sets us apart,” Keogh said.

“With a diverse slate of highly anticipated releases ahead, we are focused on building on this performance through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. Our expanded partnerships with D-BOX, IMAX and SCREENX are designed to meet growing demand for immersive, next-level entertainment.

“Alongside exciting redevelopments at key locations such as Melbourne Central, we are not simply keeping pace with audience expectations, we are redefining what it means to go to the movies.”