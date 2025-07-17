HOYTS Cinemas & IMAX Relaunch Partnership With Up To Five New IMAX Locations

IMAX Corporation and HOYTS Cinemas has announced a new agreement for up to five state-of-the-art IMAX with Laser systems throughout Australia. The deal reignites the partnership between the two companies, which have not operated an IMAX location together since 2019.

The first new IMAX location is slated to open in Melbourne later in 2025, in advance of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Up to an additional four locations will be identified for future expansion.

“As the pioneer of IMAX screens in multiplex cinema in Australia, HOYTS is delighted to partner with IMAX again. Our foundation site at Melbourne Central will be open for Avatar: Fire and Ash, with more sites to be announced shortly,” said Damien Keogh, CEO and president of HOYTS Group.

“Every one of our cinemas has touch points that elevate them from a usual experience: from the quality of our recliners, through to state-of-the-art technical enhancements. The opportunity to see things on IMAX is really going to enhance HOYTS’ reputation as the premier destination for film experiences.”

“Australia continues to be a priority for IMAX, and this agreement with HOYTS Cinemas to expand and diversify our footprint is just the latest sign of our strong momentum in this thriving moviegoing market,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “HOYTS is an exceptional, well-established exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand, and we’re looking forward to getting back in business with the company to further satisfy surging demand for the IMAX Experience.”

IMAX’s footprint in Australia has grown from just one location in 2022 to four currently in operation and another ten set to open in the next several years.

Australia currently ranks as the tenth market overall for IMAX box office—a stellar result from just four locations in the country and ranking behind powerhouse IMAX markets like the U.S., China, Japan and the UK. Last year, IMAX notched its highest grossing year since 2015 in Australia, and the country was the top market overall by per-screen-average (PSA) for IMAX, with an average of nearly $4.5 million per screen.

The deal comes as IMAX continues a hot streak of Filmed for IMAX titles. In Australia, IMAX delivered nearly 6 per cent of last weekend’s debut of Superman and earlier this year, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was among the top opening weekends ever for IMAX in Australia, delivering over $400K in total box office.

Overall, IMAX indexing in Australia has grown from 2.6 per cent of the overall box office in 2024 to 4.4 per cent in 2025 to date, with several Filmed for IMAX titles to go including next week’s debut of Disney and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The new HOYTS IMAX locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced cinema experience. Developed from the ground up for maximum immersion, IMAX with Laser delivers crystal-clear 4K images, precision audio, and state-of-the-art projection technology.

The system features a optical engine, custom-designed lenses, and proprietary IMAX technology that delivers brighter images, deeper contrast, and a wide range of colours.