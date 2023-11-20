How Komo Is Revolutionising How Brands Connect, Grow & Nurture Customer Relationships
Customer Engagement platform Komo Technologies launched the Next Generation of Customer Engagement at SXSW in Sydney last month.
Lead Image: Komo Team at SXSW Sydney 2023.
The platform formerly made it easy for marketers and agencies to create compelling, interactive and gamified content, campaigns and competitions to help brands, media, sporting properties, shopping centres, and hospitality groups cut through the noise, collect rich data and drive sales.
Their recent, largest and most powerful product release has taken that to a whole new level, a level they are calling the Next Generation of Customer Engagement.
“We have always built with a customer-led product strategy, and global market trends continue to have a positive influence on our product roadmap. Customers expect more from brands; they expect value, not just in price but in the way a brand communicates with them. They expect personalised content and offers, and they expect to be treated like more than just another email address in a CRM,” said Joel Steel, CEO and co-founder of Komo.
“On the other hand, marketers need the right data from the customer in order to deliver this next-level customer experience, and in this day and age, marketers need to do it all with less time and budget. Our platform solves these problems”.
With Komo, creating and launching enterprise-level interactive and compelling content and campaigns is effortless. Marketers can choose from our wide range of pre-made templates or start from scratch, allowing them to completely white-label the experience in minutes.
Komo allows users to:
- Set up engaging data-capture campaigns in minutes, making collecting and enriching first-party databases with market research, consumer preference and sentiment information as simple as clicking a button.
- Store and sync all new and existing customer data profiles within Komo to enhance the personalisation of campaigns and then seamlessly sync everything with the existing martech stack.
- Take personalisation to the next level with a powerful workflow and integration engine to create tailored customer journeys and deliver personalised communications, rewards and offers to get the most out of every customer interaction.
- Close the loop on every campaign with digital rewards and digital coupon solutions that deliver measurable returns for every marketing dollar spent.
By helping to create compelling content and consistently learn more about customers, Komo helps to nurture and grow customer relationships over time by being more relevant — delivering the right experience with the right offer at the right time, and because it’s so flexible and easy, you can now do this 12 months of the year.
Komo CEO and co-founder Joel Steel said that next-generation customer engagement is about how you grow and nurture customer relationships over time. “It is much cheaper to retain a current customer than go out and find a new one. Komo enables you to easily create always-on touchpoints that actually excite, surprise and delight your customers. It is value-adding content that is non-intrusively learning more about your customers as they enjoy interacting with your brand. The more you learn, the better the experience continues to get for the customer; the engagement grows and becomes more regular, and they now become brand advocates and spend more, which is the end goal. It’s the ultimate virtuous circle.”
What has come from the platform is a deeper engagement between a brand and its customer, developed from richer, more compelling, gamified content that adds real value and aligns with people’s desire to engage with short-form content.
“People’s attention spans have significantly reduced in recent years, as everyone wants a customer’s attention; AI is only going to make this worse as it becomes easier to create generic content. Consumers are seeing thousands of ads and getting hundreds of emails from brands every week. 99% of the time, you will delete that promotional email before even opening it, and only the best brands are doing something more to cut through all of this noise,” Steel said.
“Something that we pride ourselves on is making sure that no matter how quick or easy it is to create content on Komo, the end-user experience always needs to be world-class,” said Steel”.
Over the last 12 to 24 months, Komo has seen a lot of growth as they ride the wave of the death of the cookie and the fact that first-party data is now so critical and essential for brands to understand who their customer is while having a one-to-one relationship with them.
“Consumers are expecting more real-time personalised interactions across all their channels, so you simply must have the ability to talk to them directly. You need to know what they like and what they don’t, and you cannot do that without an opted-in email and phone number,” said Steel.
“Having that one-to-one relationship with them by owning that first-party data is critical. Our platform is the best in class at an enterprise level for just that”.
Komo is finding that users spend up to 8 minutes engaging with content on an engagement hub. These Engagement hubs take your basic form-fill campaign, competition or promotions to a whole new level. Think of an engagement hub as a digital location for a customer to immerse themselves in content that means something to them and the brand.
“There are all sorts of value that come from that deeper, longer lasting, always on engagement, which is extremely difficult to get these days and is one of the key benefits of the Komo platform,” Steel said.
Komo’s tech was recently used by the world’s biggest fan convention, New York Comic Con, where it was embedded into the event app to enhance the overall fan experience, and the use of a new Q&A functionality took panel sessions to a whole new level.
The Komo platform also became a new revenue stream for the event as all of Komo’s content is highly brandable, with the ability to customise to match sponsor requirements and all first and zero-party data can be opted in per brand, segmented and sent live to a brands CRM/CDP inline with global data protection regulations.
Another important feature of the Komo platform is its ability to make it easy to show up anywhere the customer, fan, or community is. It is simple to create live big-screen integrations in stadiums or via digital out-of-home media, with data feeds pulling live data from consumers playing in real-time or creating a second-screen live engagement with people listening or watching a live radio or TV broadcast.
