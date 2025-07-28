Honeycomb Strategy Promotes Jacqueline Nguyen & Jason Morris

Market research and behavioural science agency Honeycomb Strategy has promoted two of its senior staff.

Current operations manager, Jacqueline Nguyen, has been promoted to operations director, while senior strategy director, Jason Morris, steps into the newly created head of quantitative strategy role.

Under her new remit, Nguyen will lead business operations for Honeycomb, optimising workflows, enhancing quality control and embedding smarter, more scalable ways of working, both internally and for clients. Morris will now be responsible for evolving Honeycomb’s quantitative offering, building smarter frameworks and driving thought leadership at the intersection of quantitative and behavioural science.

Nguyen joined Honeycomb in 2021 as a project manager, before she was appointed to operations manager in 2023. Prior to this, she held fieldwork positions at The Lab Insight and Strategy and was a junior account manager role at market research recruitment agency, Focus People.

Morris has been a part of Honeycomb since 2022, joining the business as strategy director after a successful client-side stint as senior research manager at Sportsbet. He has also held research roles at Nature Research and account manager roles in New Zealand and the UK.

Commenting on the promotions, Honeycomb Strategy founder, Renata Freund, said: “These promotions reflect the incredible impact both Jac and Jason have had on our business. They’re not just leaders in title, they’re integral to how we deliver value to our clients, how we innovate, and how we grow.

“Jac has played a pivotal role in ensuring our projects run smoothly and efficiently, building the systems and processes that keep us one step ahead. Her recent focus on building and integrating AI tools has already transformed how we deliver market research and behavioural science solutions.

“Jason has brought first-hand experience of how insights drive real-world business decisions. His promotion reflects the commercial impact he’s delivered, transforming data into clear recommendations that fuel growth.”

Honeycomb Strategy managing director, John Bevitt, added: “Jac and Jason’s promotions are critical to helping us build an agency that’s innovative, agile and genuinely focused on helping our clients and team win. The research industry is rapidly evolving, so it’s great to have leading talent who are hyper-focused on being at the cutting edge of development.”

On his appointment to head of quantitative strategy, Morris said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to step into this role at such an exciting time for Honeycomb. It’s been a rewarding journey so far, and I’m proud of what we’ve been building together. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow our quantitative offer by using smart thinking to solve real client problems with data and insights.”

The leadership changes come at a significant time for Honeycomb, as it continues to invest heavily in building out its AI capabilities, with a suite of products currently in trials with top Australian brands.

Honeycomb Strategy is an independently owned agency with offices in Sydney and Melbourne. It was recently recognised as one of Australia’s Best Places to Work, reflecting its continuous investment in workplace culture.