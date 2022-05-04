History Will Be Kind (HWBK) Announces New Hires And Promotions

Creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has announced two new hires and two internal promotions to continue their start to 2022.

Pictured, left to right: Angela Pham, Simone Bevan, Taylah O’Neill

Simone Bevan will join the leadership team in a newly created role of director – integration, with the goal of developing the influencer marketing product History Makers.

Entering the role having previously worked at Magnum & Co and with over a decade of experience in a variety of sectors, Simone has led campaigns across youth, travel and consumer spaces with the likes of JBL Harman Kardon, Stayz and Converse.

Elite athlete and former HWBK intern Taylah O’Neill will also step into the role of account coordinator, having returned to the team after the Winter Olympics.

O’Neill’s resume includes internships at Pulse Communications, Frank PR and the Australian Olympic Committee, utilising her first-hand experience in sports, health and wellness to bring new perspective to HWBK’s clients.

In addition to these hires, the agency has announced two internal promotions with Angela Pham stepping into the role of senior account manager and Christina Farrelly stepping up to account manager.

Angela will continue to work with clients such as Celebrity Cruises, Google and Webjet, while Christina will continue to gain experience across financial services, workplace and F&B with the likes of Sharesies, Randstad and Ferrero.

The new positions and promotions come as HWBK prepares for a slew of new partnerships and clients including Godfreys, eBay and Nutella.

Emma-Jane Granleese, founder and managing partner of History Will Be Kind, said, “Our agency prides itself on creating roles and growth opportunities for passionate comms professionals across sectors, and we’re excited about the amazing industry talent we are cultivating to spearhead stellar campaigns for both our amazing portfolio of established clients, alongside new partners including Godfreys and eBay.

“We’re excited to welcome Simone and Taylah to the team and we’re very proud of Angela and Christina’s personal and professional success and development. We’re looking forward to continuing kicking goals and making history with the team this year.”