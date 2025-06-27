“His Place Of Birth Had Been A Mistake”: Robbie Williams Shouts Out Heaps Normal Whilst Professing His Love For Aus

Robbie Williams plucked Heaps Normal from relative global obscurity when he shared a candid video of himself talking about his love for the Canberra-born, Sydney-based indie non-alcoholic beer brand to his Instagram account.

It comes as Heaps Normal officially announces its launch into the UK, with its Quiet XPA, Another Lager and Half Day Hazy now available from a limited number of venues and retailers.

Williams, who has been sober for over 25 years, said he reached out to Heaps Normal on a recent trip to Australia.

“I’ve just been reminiscing about the last time I was in Australia, celebrating the new year in Sydney, working hard to promote the movie, entertaining the masses…just doing my job.

When I was last down under I discovered this fantastic Aussie alcohol-free drink. Heaps Normal. Great name, huh? I decided to drop the guys at Heaps Normal a line, and they only went and sent me some!”

In his caption, Robbie said that he “met the Heaps Normal guys when I was down in Australia, and they showed me the mission they’re on to change the way people play. I’m impressed—the love is real.”

Earlier this year, Heaps Normal sent a case of its award-winning non-alcoholic Another Lager beer to Robbie after his management requested the delivery to London, despite the beer not being available in the UK at the time.

Heaps Normal’s co-founder and CEO Andy Miller said the shoutout on Robbie’s Instagram is a surreal moment for a business that got its start by getting laughed out of pubs.

“I knew Robbie was a big star but based on the number of texts I received this morning, I didn’t realise every person I’ve ever known followed him so closely on Instagram,” he said.

Robbie is famously a fan of Australia, telling Rove McManus earlier this year that he “felt very Australian” and that “his place of birth had been a mistake”. Williams has toured Australia numerous times, filmed his biopic Better Man at Docklands Studios in Melbourne and headlined the ABC’s New Year’s Eve 2025 concert at the Opera House.

Available in the UK

Heaps Normal is now available at a select number of venues and retailers in the UK. Miller said he can’t wait to see Heaps Normal cans quenching thirsts in the UK all summer long.

“The UK has always been in our sights, so to see it get this love from the Britpop icon himself is surreal and amazing.”