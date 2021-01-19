Hipages Launches New Digital Tradie Campaign
hipages has launched a new digital-led campaign, which builds on the “Change The Way You Tradie” brand platform, directly targeting Australian tradies to demonstrate the platform’s value in supplying businesses and sole-traders alike with qualified job leads.
The new humorous creative features six real tradies who have experienced success with hipages, spanning categories including building, plumbing, landscaping and electrics, all filmed on live job sites.
The creative launched today and will run across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Google in both video and static formats. A digital OOH test will also run in Brisbane for three weeks.
Until now, hipages’ objectives have mostly focused on building the brand for the consumer audience to drive jobs posted to the platform.
This shift in focus to tradies aims to increase awareness of hipages as an efficient job lead and marketing tool for tradies, whilst increasing consideration and trust, that will ultimately help acquisition and retention objectives.
You can check out the platform’s new commercials below.
Guillaume Papillon, hipages’ head of brand and communications, said: “Currently in Australia, there are 1.1 million tradies working within 257,000 trade businesses which service the home improvement industry—worth $83 billion in 2020.
“On hipages, a new job is posted on average every 23 seconds, with over 100,000 jobs posted each month offering a high volume of job lead opportunities which trade businesses of all sizes and locations can take advantage of to efficiently grow their business.
“In trade businesses, the biggest inefficiencies lie in everything that needs to happen off the job and hipages offers a way to reduce the pain-points that come with building and maintaining a business, helping tradies work smarter, not harder.”
Credits for the campaign include hipages (client), VCCP (creative), and Avenue C (media).
