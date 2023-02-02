Hinge Reveals Top Queer Dating Trends Of 2023 

Hinge Reveals Top Queer Dating Trends Of 2023 
By Sofia Geraghty
As marketers rush to become more inclusive, dating app Hinge has published its first report into the dating habits of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

“Beyond the Talking Stage: Hinge’s 2023 LGBTQIA+ DATE Report” reveals how the LGBTQIA+ community can overcome their #1 dating barrier and secure a relationship. It includes research conducted across over 14,000 queer daters worldwide.

The 2023 LGBTQIA+ DATE report reveals the biggest queer dating trends, including:

Conversation Is Key to Overcoming Dating FOE (Fear of Exploration)

Compared to other LGBTQIA+ daters, bisexual people are three times more likely to have never had a queer dating experience and encounter dating FOE – “fear of exploration.” For bisexual daters, it can be even more intimidating to disclose it’s their first time due to the biphobia they experience within and outside the community. However, Hinge found that most (80 per cent) LGBTQIA+ daters are open to being someone’s first experience. To get past their FOE in 2023, people must practice getting comfortable with transparency and have an open conversation with potential dates. 

Becoming a Better Communicator Starts With the Expectation Check

While 57 per cent of the LGBTQIA+ community said lack of communication was their biggest dating obstacle in 2022, trans Hinge daters are leading the way in fostering open communication. Considering the higher likelihood of misunderstandings about their identities, trans people intentionally communicate early to ensure their date’s goals are aligned with theirs. In fact, 71 per cent of trans daters plan to have the “expectation check in 2023, laying out expectations about the type of relationship they want before the first date. Daters can set communication standards by being clear about their preferred relationship style before meeting in person. 

The First Kiss Can Wait on the First Date, but a Good First Conversation Cannot

For the LGBTQIA+ community, communication plays a crucial role in determining whether someone will go on a second date. While daters are struggling with communication, it’s one of the top deciding factors of if someone wants to go on a second date or not. Almost all (89 per cent) LGBTQIA+ daters find a first date is successful as long as there’s good conversation. According to Hinge’s research, people have double the chance of going on a second date if the first date focuses on good conversation more than physical 1 intimacy. For daters who struggle to turn their first dates into second ones, Hinge advises avoiding the small talk and diving into a meaningful discussion about their intentions instead. 

Good Communicators Avoid Fizzling, Ghosting’s Passive-Aggressive Cousin

Fizzling is one of the latest issues people face with post-date communication. When daters don’t want to tell someone they’re no longer interested, they become slower and shorter in their responses before stopping altogether, hoping it’ll be less offensive. Hinge’s LGBTQIA+ DATE report reveals this behavior can be just as painful as ghosting, with a majority (90%) of LGBTQIA+ people not wanting someone to fizzle them. If a dater isn’t feeling the connection, a text message letting them know is the modern-day requirement. 

Getting Past the Talking Stage Requires Getting Comfortable With Conflict

In today’s chaotic world, a “soft life” free of stress or worry is the dating goal for the queer community. 79 per cent of LGBTQIA+ daters don’t identify healthy conflict as the most important aspect of dating. However, Hinge’s LGBTQIA+ DATE report reveals that embracing disagreements is a huge step toward getting past the talking stage. On their journey to better communication, daters will secure authentic relationships by learning how to navigate their differences. “Hinge’s 2023 LGBTQIA+ DATE report, “Beyond the Talking Stage,” was intentionally designed to look at the specific needs of the queer community and fill in the gaps of information available on how we love,” said Moe Ari Brown. “We hope LGBTQIA+ daters worldwide will feel supported in becoming better communicators and are inspired to love in the way that feels most authentic to them.” 

“At Hinge, we think it’s important to serve as a resource for all daters. With this report, we’re uncovering the top dating insights for LGBTQIA+ daters and providing expert advice that will help them establish meaningful connections,” says Jackie Jantos, Hinge’s chief marketing officer. “By shedding light on the nuances of LGBTQIA+ dating, we’re empowering Australia’s queer community to express themselves freely, explore their identities, and feel supported in their quest for love.”

 

