Hilton Ditches Traditional CVs With TikTok #HireMeHilton Campaign Via History Will Be Kind

First it was dancing, now it’s a new hunting ground for jobs – #HiremeHilton encourages Aussies to ditch CVs for TikTok videos to land their dream hospitality gig

Hilton has launched an industry-first #HireMeHilton recruitment campaign today, calling on Aussie job seekers to ditch cover letters and CVs and instead apply for one of its roles with a video on TikTok – with a helping hand from comedian Nick White.



Developed with the ambition of removing recruitment barriers and increasing candidate diversity, the campaign developed by creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK), is running across earned, influencer, social and content.

It aims to support the global hospitality company to fill a diverse range of roles across its 17 properties nationally from bar attendants and hotel front desk receptionists, to food and beverage team members and more. Anyone with working rights in Australia and a TikTok account can apply.

Independent research conducted to inform the campaign revealed that 68% of Gen Z’s would rather apply for a job via social media than write a resume, and 82% say that the time it takes to write a resume and cover letter can discourage them from applying all together.

Sydney comedian Nick White has come onboard to build social buzz for the campaign with his famed dull co-worker persona Carli trying her hand behind the bar and the front desk of Hilton.

“We’ve all experienced first hand the challenges and hoops you need to jump through to score your first job. I jumped at the opportunity to partner with Hilton who are shaking up the status quo and leaning into TikTok as the new hunting ground for talent. Comedy is a great way to reach a diverse audience and I can’t wait to see who will be the next colourful co-worker for Carli,” said White.

“TikTok is ground zero for trends, gags, recipes and next is jobs. We are excited to launch #HireMeHilton with History Will Be Kind with a fresh approach to recruitment by encouraging great talent to send us a TikTok video application instead of a resume. It really is that simple and we are proud to be paving a different way forward for hospitality,” said Yasmin Formosa, director of communications Australasia at Hilton.

“It’s been fantastic partnering with the Hilton team to tackle the challenge of hotel talent shortages with a creative solution. Working across earned, influencer and content integration, it’s been a fun one to bring to life with Carli and we hope that more businesses follow Hilton’s lead,” said Corinna Fawls, director of reputation & impact at HWBK.

