“He’s A Dog”: Kyle Sandilands’ Feud With Rival Jase Hawkins Intensifies

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards



Kyle Sandilands has hit back at former roommate and radio competitor Jason Hawkins after comments made at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) 10 days ago.

Hawkins told the ACRA crowd that Sandilands “smoked cones all week” and asked him to “ride up the street and get Paddle Pops” for the radio star.

It didn’t take long for Sandilands to hit back at the claims, retorting on his radio show this morning. “He’s a dog for saying [that],” Sandilands told co-host Jackie “O” Henderson.

Further debunking the claims, Sandilands denied that the two were ever roommates. “By the way, he said he was a ‘flatmate’. I let him stay in a room. It was my house; I don’t do flatmates; that’s for losers,” he said.

The two men are said to have shared a house in the early 2000s after Hawkins made a move from Triple M in Brisbane to 2DayFM in Sydney, where Sandilands brought him over to the network to answer calls and be the program’s stunt man, “Labrat”.

While firmly opposed to the comments made, Sandilands did say there was some truth to the claims, admitting that he smoked marijuana when he was younger. “Oh, I used to punch cones, yeah,” he told Henderson before urging listeners not to hang out with Hawkins, who now hosts the KIIS breakfast show in Melbourne, Jase & Lauren in the Morning, alongside Lauren Phillips.

“So don’t do anything with Jase Hawkins from Melbourne,” Sandilands said. “He’ll give you straight up to the press.”

Sandilands’ and Jackie O’s popular breakfast program that currently airs on KIIS FM in Sydney is set to seal a new deal to expand their reach to Melbourne. ARN’s KIIS Network currently airs Jase & Lauren in the breakfast timeslot in Melbourne, but Sandilands and Jackie O’s new deal could see them airing in their place.

The rumoured new deal would see the duo earning $10 million yearly, double their current salary of around $5 million annually.




