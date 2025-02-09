HERO Bolsters Sydney Leadership, Appointing Ex-VML Head Of Client Services Paul Binikos

Independent agency HERO has landed ex-VML client lead Paul Binikos as its new head of client services for its Sydney office.

Binikos brings over 20 years of industry experience from across the globe, having worked in leadership roles at TBWA, DDB and Mirium. Throughout his career, Binikos has worked across market-leading clients including McDonald’s, Unilever, BMW, Kellogg’s, and South Africa’s biggest telco provider, MTN.

Bringing a sharp strategic skillset, Binikos said he was inspired by the HERO philosophy of turning brands into heroes by seamlessly integrating all channels and disciplines through the application of data and creativity. Having led global teams to deliver Cannes award-winning work, Binikos’ passion for people and creativity has seen him rise into top roles at leading agencies across South Africa and Australia.

“Learning about HERO’s purpose to turn brands into heroes and its national operating model of Boundless Creativity struck a strong note for me. I’m passionate about innovative, integrated communications through the power of brand. And I absolutely know that through strong client relationships, brands can absolutely become heroes in the hearts and minds of their customers and key stakeholders,” said Binikos.

“HERO has an enviable roster of blue-chip clients, with an award pedigree for both creativity and effectiveness to match, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the HERO team.”

“Paul’s deep brand experience speaks for itself. But he also brings that magical mix of ‘humble, happy and hungry’ that we prize in every HERO. Plus with his fellow South Africans, our ECD Shane Geffen and Executive Planning Director Lu Vardy, I’d say we must now have the strongest biltong game in town,” said Ben Lilley, creative chairman and founder of HERO.

Binikos’s hiring follows a number of major talent moves for HERO over the past months. This included the addition of Vardy in Sydney as executive planning director and Geffen’s elevation to national executive director, as well as a strong run of new business and award wins which saw HERO rank number 1 Australian agency at the New York Festivals, among other key accolades.