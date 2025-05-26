Hello Refreshes UnbeVIVAble Brand Platform With Boogie Monster & Brass Band

Integrated agency Hello has reinvigorated VIVA’s long-running UnbeVIVAble platform, marking a bold creative evolution for the household brand, and a powerful demonstration of Hello’s expertise in taking a connected idea across traditional and digital environments.

Inspired by the tall tales told by kids to explain away the messes they’ve created, the new UnbeVIVAble campaign is full of spectacular spills and imaginative characters – all to highlight the product truth, VIVA can handle it.

“6 year old me would be sweating bricks right now, knowing that my parents will now be questioning every ridiculous ‘cat did it’ story I’d ever spun. Which is why this campaign was so much fun to make. It’s absurd, but true, and a great product demo,” said Daniel Fryer, ECD at Hello.

“This campaign is a huge step-change for VIVA, and one we’re really proud of,” said Sam Kelly, MD at Hello. “We set out to reimagine the UnbeVIVAble platform with a sense of fun, chaos and storytelling that feels fresh and unmistakably different from anything they’ve done before. We love how this started with a simple social poll to unearth the excuses kids were telling, which, in turn, inspired our film, OOH and shopper creative.”

Margaret Cheung, Kimberly-Clark’s, head of marketing for family care and professional ANZ said: “This is one of the most distinctive things we’ve done for a while. It captures real family life in a way that feels fresh, emotional and genuinely insightful. This experience has really proved how powerful the UnbeVIVAble platform can be when brought to life through a fresh creative lens. It’s been brilliant to bring this to life with Hello.”

The new platform has rolled out across BVOD, digital, and social, and will be seen outdoors and in retailers over the next month, with Hello leading creative development across the board.

CREDITS

