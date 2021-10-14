Hedley Thomas Launches Investigative Podcast Shandee’s Story Via The Australian

National news brand, The Australian, has launched a new podcast from Hedley Thomas, Shandee’s Story.

Shandee’s Story is the culmination of six months’ work by Thomas, the award-winning investigative journalist behind The Teacher’s Pet and The Night Driver podcasts.

The podcast investigates a harrowing cold case. Shandee Blackburn was left to die after a frenzied knife attack as she walked home.

A mystery figure running towards the popular young woman in the seconds before she was savagely cut down near her mother’s house was captured briefly by security cameras.

Detectives went after her former boyfriend, a champion amateur boxer with jealousy issues. He pointed an accusing finger at a local man with a violent record and a shaky alibi.

Raw audio from crime scenes, DNA experts, remarkable evidence and courtroom drama in a Queensland sugar and mining town will leave listeners wondering: what does it take to catch a killer?

The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Christopher Dore, said: “Our investigative podcasts have become an essential part of Australia’s journalism landscape, giving our audience a unique opportunity to consume brilliantly told audio stories with world-class reporting.

“A pioneer of podcasting in this country, Hedley is a master storyteller with the exceptional ability to bring these gripping stories to life for a new audience.”

The Australian’s Editor, Michelle Gunn, said: “Hedley’s outstanding track record with podcasting is the perfect example of The Australian’s commitment to investigative journalism.

“Like so many of our readers, I am a fan and cannot wait to hear this story unfold. Shandee’s Story will also be a significant contribution to our ongoing work exploring violence against women and the complexities of our criminal justice system.”

Thomas, said: “In the six months we’ve been on this case we’ve discovered some remarkable facts which were not understood before. I’m confident we have the potential to make a profound difference.

“This is still a cold case for police because Shandee’s murderer, whoever they are, remains at large. It is our hope the podcast investigation might finally result in the person behind the savagery of Shandee’s slaying being brought to justice.

“Whatever happens, we will give Shandee her voice back. This is her story and her coldblooded murder in a friendly and relaxed Queensland community, and it highlights many things which haven’t come out before.”

Subscribers of The Australian will have exclusive first access to episodes via the podcast player in The Australian app.

The podcast launches today and is due to unfold weekly over at least 10 episodes.

Shandee’s Story is supported by Harvey Norman.