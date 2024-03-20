Have Your Say – Women In Media Launches Annual Survey

Women in Media today launches its annual survey to better understand and represent the views of women working in the sector.

The survey is run by the 6,400-member organisation for women working in all facets of the media and aims to improve diversity, equality, and inclusion for all women in the industry.

Distinguished television producer and media executive, Anita Jacoby AM is right behind this important initiative. As co-chair of Women in Media, Jacoby said the survey provides important data that is compiled and released annually.

“You may be new to the industry or a veteran with years of expertise or somewhere in between. If so, your voice and views matter and Women in Media wants to hear them. The Women in Media survey lets you confidentially share your feedback about gender equality, career progress, and access to support and resources for women working in all roles and types of media,” she said.

“Your responses help Women in Media focus its efforts and build an inclusive and supportive community, creating connections, accelerating career development and maximising leadership potential for women working in all sectors of our media industry.”

Providing opportunities for upskilling and access to resources through mentoring, industry programs and events, Women in Media encourages women to give back and create supportive environments to achieve professional success, with the greater visibility of women in media creating a virtuous circle of participation.

While individual responses remain strictly confidential, published findings will be released to participants, the media, government, and industry.

The survey closes Friday 19 April 2024. Take the Women in Media survey HERE.

Patron Ita Buttrose AC OBE and co-chairs Victoria Laurie and Anita Jacoby are joined by a voluntary board of directors and state convenors overseeing branches in Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, the ACT, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania.

The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 shows barriers persist for women working in media, with the majority of women (54%) continue to be either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. This is reinforced by the 24.2% gender pay gap for the Information Media and Telecommunications industry based on median total remuneration compiled by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency which is above the national average across industries.