Havas: Virginia Hyland Stepped Down, New Havas Media CEO To Be Announced

Havas has formally announced that Virginia Hyland, CEO of Havas Media Network Australia New Zealand (ANZ) has “stepped down”.

The announcement follows reporting that Hyland had filed legal action in the Federal Court, alleging a breach of workplace rights under the Fair Work Act’s General Protections provisions.

Havas said her departure followed the successful completion of the buy-out period after the acquisition of her independent agency, Hyland Media, in 2020. James Wright, CEO Havas Creative Network ANZ, has been named Havas Group CEO ANZ effective immediately.

Hyland is current deputy chair of the Media Federation of Australia (MFA) and a regular face on B&T’s Women in Media Awards Power List.

Hyland has played a pivotal role in shaping Havas Media AUNZ into a bold, high-performing agency team. Under Hyland’s leadership, the agency has helped secure major new business wins, including Red Bull, Perfetti, Uniting, Tourism Fiji and Retail Food Group. Collaborating with the wider Havas Village, reflecting a truly converged, integrated model. Hyland also led the successful launch of Havas PLAY and CSA (Data, Tech & Analytics). In August 2024, she helped spearhead the acquisition of Hotglue to strengthen both Havas Media and Havas PLAY’s Melbourne presence.

“I want to thank Havas for welcoming Hyland Media and our clients into the fold. It’s been a privilege to work alongside so many creative, driven, and talented people across the local and global network. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together,” said Hyland.

“To my teammates—thank you for believing in our shared vision as a challenger agency to Dare to be Different. To our valued clients—I wish you continued success as you navigate the exciting future of data, tech, and AI. It has been my personal pleasure to be part of your journey, some for as long as 25 years.”

James Wright becomes Group CEO ANZ after returning to Australia in 2023. He will also continue in his role as global CEO for Havas Red and global chair of the Havas PR Network.

Wright said: “I want to thank Virginia for an amazing few years of success in the Media Group and wish her every success in the future. Going forward we are strongly committed to driving our pioneering integration as a Group with many bold ambitions to maximise our talents, technology and data smarts that supercharge our teams and clients’ brands. To support this we have a number of significant investments and moves planned to help us play and win differently as the challenger HoldCo in market.”

Havas said it extends its sincere thanks to Hyland for her vision, leadership, and lasting impact. It added it valued her energy and commitment during her time and wish her the very best as she plans to take a well-earned break for the remainder of 2025. Havas Media Network will confirm future leadership announcements in due course, including the recruitment of a new Media CEO who will report to Wright.