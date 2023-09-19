Havas Media Loses Kia’s $19m Media Account To Melbourne Indie Shop Advertising Associates

Kia Motors has shifted its $19 million media account from Havas Media to Melbourne independent agency, Advertising Associates, B&T can reveal.

The Kia media account went up for pitch in June. Indie creative agency Innocean handles the marketing for Kia’s parent company Hyundai Motor Group and ran the pitch.

“Through a stringent pitch process, one of our incumbent media agencies, Advertising Associates, has been successful in securing Kia’s entire media buying portfolio,” a Kia spokesperson told B&T.

Havas Media has held the Australian account since 2017 and holds the media accounts for Kia, Hyundai and Genesis in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East following a global pitch last year.