Harvest Snap Launches Chip Range Through Cheeky ‘Don’t Dip, Scoop’ Campaign Via Hook

Harvest Snaps has launched Harvest Snaps Scoopers, a brand-new range of chips engineered for scooping. The product is backed by a cheeky new campaign titled ‘Don’t Dip, Scoop,’ developed by Hook Creative Studio.

In a film that’s equal parts sass and snackable insight, dips like French Onion, Salsa and Hummus are brought to life with voice, attitude and decades of pent-up frustration. Their beef? Being dunked by the wrong chip. The campaign imagines a world where dips speak up, and they’re all saying the same thing: “It’s about time.”

The Scoopers range extends the signature snap of the original Harvest Snaps into a shape designed to lift, hold and hero your favourite dip, all while keeping things light and legume-based.

Alice Collins, marketing manager at Calbee Australia, said the campaign signals a more playful tone for the brand. “Harvest Snaps has always been light, wholesome and plant-based. With Scoopers, we’re bringing that same goodness to the world of dipping, but with a bolder personality. We wanted to have some fun. And the idea of giving dips a voice was just too good to pass up.”

The campaign was developed by creative agency Hook Creative Studio, known for its nimble production model and taste for the unexpected.

“We asked the question no one else dared: What do dips think about chips? And from there, a whole world opened up. It’s snack food meets satire. Dips with personality. And a campaign that’s as ridiculous as it is right,” said Pat Langton, founder and chief creative guy at Hook.

The campaign will roll out across catch up TV, social, digital and in-store.